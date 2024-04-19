Business News | LPU In Top Positions in QS World University Rankings by Subjects for 2024

Get latest articles and stories on Business at LatestLY. New Delhi [India], April 19: World's largest global higher education network, connecting universities, business schools & students-Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) recently announced its 'World University Rankings by Subject-2024', where Lovely Professional University (LPU) is ranked among the top Indian Institutions for different six domains. LPU is also included among the top global band of 251-300 for the subjects of Pharmacy & Pharmacology.

Agency News ANI| Apr 19, 2024 05:18 PM IST
A+
A-
Business News | LPU In Top Positions in QS World University Rankings by Subjects for 2024
Lovely Professional University (LPU)

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], April 19: World's largest global higher education network, connecting universities, business schools & students-Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) recently announced its 'World University Rankings by Subject-2024', where Lovely Professional University (LPU) is ranked among the top Indian Institutions for different six domains. LPU is also included among the top global band of 251-300 for the subjects of Pharmacy & Pharmacology.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Wall Collapse: Two Dead, Three Injured As Wall Caves in Near Historic Site of Dada Hari Ni Vav in Asarwa.

LPU is ranked 7th among all top government & private Indian universities for Agriculture & Forestry; 9th for Pharmacy & Pharmacology; 12th for Social Sciences & Management; 15th for Engineering & Technology; 18th for Chemistry; and, 25th for Computer Science & Information. These rankings are under different top bands as per the concerned subjects.

This 2024 edition of QS World University Rankings features 55 individual subjects across five broad subject areas. 1,559 institutions have been ranked across these subjects, with 64 universities debuting. Published annually, it helps prospective students to find the leading schools in their field of interest.

Also Read | National Civil Services Day 2024 Date in India: Know the History and Significance of the Day That Celebrates the Work Done by Civil Servants.

Congratulating all at the helm of diverse affairs at the university, Founder Chancellor at LPU & Member Parliament (Rajya Sabha) Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal further inspired all to continue with the progressive leaps to lead the university among the top 200 universities of the world - "Such illustrious rankings are to make us stronger than before with new responsibilities to excel and win over in an exemplary way. For this, we should identify and deliver those higher education strategies that help students, in particular, accomplish their goals and aspirations."

The QS rankings are based on a methodology using indicators including academic and employer reputations; faculty-student ratio; citations per paper; international research network; faculty staff with a PhD; international students and faculty; and, inbound & outbound exchange.

Several worldwide university rankings are made annually, where the longest-established and most influential global rankings are those produced by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS).

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Agency News ANI| Apr 19, 2024 05:18 PM IST
A+
A-
Business News | LPU In Top Positions in QS World University Rankings by Subjects for 2024
Lovely Professional University (LPU)

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], April 19: World's largest global higher education network, connecting universities, business schools & students-Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) recently announced its 'World University Rankings by Subject-2024', where Lovely Professional University (LPU) is ranked among the top Indian Institutions for different six domains. LPU is also included among the top global band of 251-300 for the subjects of Pharmacy & Pharmacology.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Wall Collapse: Two Dead, Three Injured As Wall Caves in Near Historic Site of Dada Hari Ni Vav in Asarwa.

LPU is ranked 7th among all top government & private Indian universities for Agriculture & Forestry; 9th for Pharmacy & Pharmacology; 12th for Social Sciences & Management; 15th for Engineering & Technology; 18th for Chemistry; and, 25th for Computer Science & Information. These rankings are under different top bands as per the concerned subjects.

This 2024 edition of QS World University Rankings features 55 individual subjects across five broad subject areas. 1,559 institutions have been ranked across these subjects, with 64 universities debuting. Published annually, it helps prospective students to find the leading schools in their field of interest.

Also Read | National Civil Services Day 2024 Date in India: Know the History and Significance of the Day That Celebrates the Work Done by Civil Servants.

Congratulating all at the helm of diverse affairs at the university, Founder Chancellor at LPU & Member Parliament (Rajya Sabha) Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal further inspired all to continue with the progressive leaps to lead the university among the top 200 universities of the world - "Such illustrious rankings are to make us stronger than before with new responsibilities to excel and win over in an exemplary way. For this, we should identify and deliver those higher education strategies that help students, in particular, accomplish their goals and aspirations."

The QS rankings are based on a methodology using indicators including academic and employer reputations; faculty-student ratio; citations per paper; international research network; faculty staff with a PhD; international students and faculty; and, inbound & outbound exchange.

Several worldwide university rankings are made annually, where the longest-established and most influential global rankings are those produced by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS).

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like
Google Trends Google Trends
Arvind Kejriwal
50K+ searches
Atalanta vs Liverpool
50K+ searches
ICC!
50K+ searches
Israel Iran War
50K+ searches
Israel news
50K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiIPL 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaKL RahulRahul GandhiLayoffsArvind KejriwalRohit SharmaView all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiIPL 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaKL RahulRahul GandhiLayoffsArvind KejriwalRohit SharmaMahendra Singh Dhoni
Google News Telegram Bot

World

Technology

Business

Auto

Viral

Photos

Videos

SocialLY

LatestLY

About Us | Terms Of Use | Contact Us | Investors
Download ios app Download ios app

Copyright © Latestly.com All Rights Reserved.

Google News Telegram Bot
Close
gamingly