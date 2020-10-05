Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 5 (ANI): Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said on Monday its construction arm has secured a repeat engineering, procurement and construction order from Narmada Water Resources, Water Supply and Kalpsar Department in Gujarat.

The Tapi-Karjan pipeline link irrigation project will irrigate 16,919 hectares of command area in the districts of Tapi and Surat by lifting 14.2 cubic metres per second of water from the Ukai reservoir.

The scope of work for L&T includes survey, design, procurement, construction and installation of pumping systems, supply and laying of MS pipeline of various diameters and pipeline distribution networks with all allied works.

Meanwhile, the power transmission and distribution division of L&T Construction has received two more packages from the implementing agencies of Udhampur Srinagar Baramulla Rail Link project to provide electrical and mechanical systems for tunnels.

The scope of these packages involves 33 kV and 11 kV HT power cable network, GIS substations, DG sets, tunnel lighting, ventilation and fire-fighting systems, and SCADA system. (ANI)

