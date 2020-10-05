Bengaluru, October 5: The Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday raided multiple locations, including residences as well as business establishments, connected with Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar and his brother DK Suresh in alleged a corruption case, officials said. According to an ANI update, CBI seized around Rs 50 lakhs cash during searches at the premises of Shivakumar and his brother.

Officials informed that 15 locations are being raided by at least 60 officials of the central agency. The raids by CBI started at 6 am at their residence located in Doddallahalli village in Kanankapura constituency, which is represented by Shivakumar in the state assembly. DK Suresh is the MP from Bengaluru Rural. DK Shivakumar Alleges Phone Tapping, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai Denies Allegation.

According to the latest ANI update, CBI registered a case against the then Minister of Karnataka Government and others, on allegations of acquisition of disproportionate assets.

CBI Raids Underway at More than 15 Premises of DK Shivakumar

Karnataka: CBI raids underway at more than 15 premises of state Congress chief DK Shivakumar and his brother & MP DK Suresh, including the former's residence at Doddalahalli, Kanakapura and Sadashiva Nagar, in Bengaluru. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/SPZ1i2sKo7 — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2020

Last year, Shivakumar was lodged at New Delhi’s Tihar Jail in connection with a money laundering case probed by the Enforcement Directorate. Shivakumar was arrested last year in connection with a money laundering case filed in 2018 following an investigation by the IT Department in 2017 when unaccounted cash to the tune of more than Rs 8 crore was found in New Delhi in locations allegedly linked to the Congress leader.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 05, 2020 11:12 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).