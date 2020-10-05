Jersey is the Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same name. Starring Shahid Kapoor in the lead, this film would be helmed by the filmmaker who directed the original movie, Gowtam Tinnanuri. The makers had started to shoot for the film in mid-December last year and it was scheduled to be released in August end this year. But owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the shooting had to be stalled, which not only affected the release date but also the budget part as well. Owing to the ongoing global crisis, there are several actors who have agreed to take a pay-cut and support the producers. And now looks like Jersey actor Shahid Kapoor has also joined the bandwagon. Jersey: Shahid Kapoor to Head to Chandigarh by September-End to Shoot the Final Schedule?

A source has revealed to Mid-Day about the conditions on which Shahid Kapoor agreed for Jersey Hindi remake and also how now the actor has agreed to work on the remuneration part due to coronavirus pandemic. The source was quoted as saying, “Shahid had previously signed Jersey on two conditions - a remuneration of Rs 33 crore and a percentage in the profit share. The makers had mutually agreed on the same demands and the film shoot was on when the COVID-19 outbreak caused a temporary pause in the film's schedule.” Shahid Kapoor To Start Prepping For Shashank Khaitan Directorial After Wrapping Up Jersey?

Shahid Kapoor Practicing Cricket For Jersey

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Sep 15, 2020 at 9:20am PDT

About the pay-cut, it is report states that Shahid Kapoor has reduced his fees by Rs 8 crore and would now be charging Rs 25 crore. Because he would be taking a pay-cut, the producers have not made in any changes in his profit sharing clause. The source stated, “In the last few months, the whole perspective of making a film and its budget has changed considerably. So the producers requested their lead star to take a pay cut, to keep the project on floors. They felt the film will otherwise go over-budget.” Jersey also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in key roles. The makers are yet to announce the new release date!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 05, 2020 10:32 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).