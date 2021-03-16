Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 16 (ANI): The water and effluent treatment business of L&T Construction has secured engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) orders to execute rural water supply projects in Kendrapada and Khorda districts of Odisha.

The scope of work includes design and construction of intake structures, four water treatment plants of a cumulative capacity of 105 million litres per day, supplying and laying transmission and distribution pipelines, overhead service reservoirs, a booster pumping station, house service connections, and associated electromechanical and instrumentation works.

The projects will provide drinking water to 12.28 lakh people across 780 villages in Kendrapada and Khorda districts. The business is already executing several other rural water supply projects.

L&T Construction has also secured a repeat order from the Water Resources Department of Odisha to construct an intake structure and pressure main along the right bank of Bargarh main canal of Gangadhar Mehar Lift Irrigation Project in Bijepur.

The scope includes design and construction of an intake structure, pump house, pressure main of length 34 km and associated electromechanical and instrumentation works.

Meanwhile, the factories arm of buildings and factories business has secured an order from a leading cement manufacturer to construct a 10,000 tonnes per day integrated cement plant at Pali in Rajasthan. The scope involves civil, mechanical and equipment installation works, L&T Construction said in a statement on Tuesday.

The value of these projects range between Rs 1,000 crore to 2,500 crore. (ANI)

