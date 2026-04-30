JPMorgan Executive Lorna Hajdini Slammed for S*xually Abusing Married Junior Employee

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A senior executive at JPMorgan Chase is facing explosive allegations of s*xual abuse, racial harassment and workplace coercion after a lawsuit was filed in the New York County Supreme Court by a junior male employee identified as “John Doe.”

According to the complaint, Lorna Hajdini, an Executive Director in the bank’s Leveraged Finance division, allegedly subjected the married employee to repeated non-consensual advances, threats and humiliating acts beginning in early 2024. The lawsuit claims Hajdini referred to the victim as “Brown boy Indian” and used her position to pressure him into compliance. Lorna Hajdini Sued: JPMorgan Executive Accused of S*xual Assault, Drugging and Racial Abuse of Junior Employee; Bank Denies Claims.

The filing details several disturbing incidents. In one, Hajdini allegedly made explicit remarks in the workplace, saying, “Oh, you did play basketball in college? I love basketball players, they get me so wet.” The behaviour escalated over time, with the victim alleging that she threatened his career, telling him, “If you don't f*ck me soon, I'm going to ruin you, never forget, I fking own you.” ‘Brown Indian Boy’ Racially Abused, Turned Into Office S*x Slave by JPMorgan Executive Lorna Hajdini.

In another instance cited in the lawsuit, Hajdini allegedly warned, “You really think [management] want some Brown boy Indian leading originations? If you don't f**k my brains out tonight, I'm going to sabotage your promotion.”

The complaint further alleges that Hajdini admitted to drugging the victim with Rohypnol, commonly referred to as a date-rape drug, to facilitate coerced encounters. During one incident, she allegedly told him, “Stop f**king crying. You think anyone would ever believe you?”

The victim filed an internal complaint in May 2025, but the company later stated it found no merit in the allegations following an investigation. “Following an investigation, we don't believe there's any merit to these claims,” a spokesperson said.

The lawsuit seeks damages for emotional distress, reputational harm and lost earnings. The victim’s lawyer, Daniel J Kaiser, said his client has been left deeply affected both personally and professionally.

The case has triggered strong reactions online. One user wrote, “Just because this a male doesn’t mean he isn’t a victim. Forcing someone to engage in s*xual acts is wrong no matter which gender does it.” Another commented, “The Albanian woman, Lorna Hajdini, the alleged rapist in this case is a female exec at JP Morgan. Horrendous.” A third added, “Hope this guy recovers. Prayers up.”

Hajdini, a graduate of New York University Stern School of Business, continues to be employed at the firm as the legal battle unfolds.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists , but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2026 11:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).