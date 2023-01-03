Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 3 (ANI): The water and effluent treatment business of Larsen and Toubro Construction has bagged repeat orders from the government of Madhya Pradesh to execute two lift irrigation projects to irrigate 2,05,000 hectares of land covering more than five hundred villages of Dewas and Dhar districts in Madhya Pradesh on a turnkey basis.

The construction giant on Tuesday said the scope included survey, design, engineering, procurement, construction of pump houses, laying of rising and gravity mains, distribution network and SCADA for controlling and regulating the entire system. SCADA systems are used to monitor and control a plant or equipment in industries such as telecommunications, water and waste control and energy.

Also Read | Prime Minister Narendra Modi Says Abundant Data Availability and Technology To Help Science.

The micro irrigation projects will lift 60 cumecs of water from the Narmada River to irrigate the farmlands benefitting 3,00,000 farmers in the process, according to the company's statement. The modern automation system with field instruments and automated valves will ensure round-the-clock water supply during the rabi season.

According to the statement from L and T, the project is a major order, which has an estimated cost between Rs 5,000 crore and Rs 7,000 crore.

Also Read | Mumbai: Man Arrested With 117 Skins of Endangered Monitor Lizards Poached From Forest.

Larsen and Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)