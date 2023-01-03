Mumbai, January 3: A 72-year-old man from Malad was arrested by the Forest department officials for allegedly possessing 117 skins of monitor lizards. It must be noted that monitor lizards are endangered species. The accused identified as Bhagwant Sudam Mandalkar was arrested from Malad.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, accused Mandalkar used to sell 'ghumot' at his shop. Ghumot, a percussion instrument was allegedly made using such leathers. The incident came to light after the police raided Mandalkar’s residence on December 31 following a tip-off. Maharashtra Bestiality Shocker: Bengal Monitor Lizard Gang-Raped in Sahydari Tiger Reserve, Four Arrested.

Santosh Saste, deputy conservator of forest, Thane said, "We seized 117 skins, some of which were tied to earthen pots." Saste also said that a forest offence has been registered against the accused. After being arrested, the accused was produced before a court on Sunday. Sunish Kunju, Mumbai wildlife warden said that monitor lizards help to control the population of rodents and insects.

"There must be other leathers to make ‘ghumot’. However, people who are rich and have a penchant for particular animal skins pay heavy prices for such products," he added. Meanwhile, forest officials have also began an investigation in order to find out if the percussion instrument's were supplied within the city or outside. Mumbai Shocker: Drunk Man Rapes Wife, Inserts Plastic Object in Her Private Part in Mulund; Arrested for Unnatural Sex.

"Unscrupulous traders make a lot of money from ‘hatha jodi’ – the dried penis of a monitor lizard, which is touted as a lucky charm by many," Kunju added. The monitor lizard is usually found in and around the Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Borivali. The endangered species is listed in schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act.

