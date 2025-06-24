NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 24: L&T Finance Ltd. (LTF), one of the leading retail financiers in the country, supporting the growth of small and medium enterprises (SMEs), has announced the launch of a dynamic and innovative AI-powered microsite for its 'Aapke Business Ka Game Changer' Business Loan campaign. The microsite www.LTFGameChanger.in allows business owners to create personalised business posters and their own tagline featuring the brand ambassador, Jasprit Bumrah. Through this initiative, LTF is celebrating business owners by giving their businesses the star treatment they deserve.

LTF is among the early adopters in the BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) sector to leverage an AI-powered microsite for a customer-centric campaign. The AI-powered personalised business poster, generated by users can also be readily shared across various social media channels. Additionally, users now have the opportunity to be featured in the Company's Out-Of-Home (OOH) campaign.

Kavita Jagtiani, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) at LTF shares, "Our intuitive microsite showcases our dedication to empowering customers beyond just offering financial solutions. We are celebrating game changers in businesses by leveraging new-age AI tech as it allows them to craft their business tagline and generate a personalised business poster featuring Jasprit Bumrah. It not only helps them significantly enhance their visibility but also prominently places their business in the spotlight, powered by our Business Loans."

Through the 'Aapke Business Ka Game Changer' Business Loan campaign, LTF is also celebrating its customers. Their testimonials are prominently featured on the company's website and YouTube platform, shedding light on their achievements and highlighting LTF Business Loans as the game-changer behind their incredible journeys.

For the inaugural phase, LTF unveiled a TV commercial featuring Jasprit Bumrah that highlights Business Loan features such as a fully-digitized process, quick loan disbursal, and app-based withdrawal. The campaign was launched outdoors with hoardings, airport branding in Mumbai and Delhi, and ads in inflight magazines. An integrated marketing campaign leveraging a mix of media buyouts for increased exposure and resonance was launched across seven cities - Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, and Jaipur.

Link to the microsite: www.LTFGameChanger.in

How to create your Gamechanger business poster with Jasprit Bumrah: youtu.be/5fg5k3sFHIc

L&T Finance Ltd. (LTF) (www.LTFINANCE.com) formerly known as L&T Finance Holdings Ltd., (LTFH) is a leading Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), offering a range of financial products and services. Headquartered in Mumbai, the Company has been rated 'AAA' -- the highest credit rating for NBFCs -- by four leading rating agencies. It has also received leadership scores and ratings by global and national Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) rating providers for its sustainability performance. The Company has been certified as a Great Place To Work® and has also won many prestigious awards for its flagship CSR project - "Digital Sakhi"- which focuses on women's empowerment and digital and financial inclusion. Under Right to Win, being in the 'right businesses' has helped the Company become one of the leading financiers in key Retail products. The Company is focused on creating a top-class, digitally enabled, Retail finance company as part of the Lakshya 2026 plan. The goal is to move the emphasis from product focus to customer focus and establish a robust Retail portfolio with quality assets, thus creating a Fintech@Scale while keeping ESG at the core. Fintech@Scale is one of the pillars of the Company's strategic roadmap - Lakshya 2026. The Company has around 2.6 Crore customer database, which is being leveraged to cross-sell, up-sell, and identify new customers.

