Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has found himself at the centre of a major controversy after he dropped the trailer of his upcoming film Sardaar Ji 3, co-starring Neeru Bajwa and Pakistani actress Hania Aamir. Hours after the "Born to Shine" singer took to Instagram on Sunday (June 22) to unveil the trailer and share the release date of his upcoming film, netizens flooded social media and called him out for working with Pakistani actress Hania Aamir. The backlash comes in the light of the Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir and India's Operation Sindoor. Amid calls for his boycott, singer B Praak has shared a cryptic message on social media, which many believe is a dig at Diljit Dosanjh. Is Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ Co-Starring Pakistani Actress Hania Aamir Releasing in India Amid Cross-Border Tensions?.

B Praak Takes a Dig at Dilijit Dosanjh?

Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming film Sardaar Ji 3, B Praak took to his Instagram handle on Tuesday (June 24) and shared a cryptic message, which appeared to be an indirect dig at the "Ikk Kudi" singer. Without naming anyone, B Praak wrote, "Kayi Artiste Apna Zameer He Bech Chuke Ne. Fiteh Muh Teuhade." (Some artistes have sold their conscience. Shame on you). Though B Praak did not name anyone, fans are resharing the story and saying that the post hints at the ongoing Sardaar Ji 3 row.

B Praak Reacts to Diljit Dosanjh Promoting ‘Sardaar Ji 3’?

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Although it’s well known that Sardaar Ji 3 was filmed long before the Pahalgam terror attack, and even Diljit Dosanjh himself confirmed that the movie will release only overseas, the backlash surrounding the film remains intense. Netizens argue that even if the film, which features Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, isn’t releasing in India, Diljit should have refrained from promoting it amid the ongoing border tensions. Diljit Dosanjh Joins ‘Border 2’ Shoot at NDA Pune After Wrapping ‘Sardar Ji 3’; Shares Fun BTS With Quirky Commentary (Watch Video).

Diljit Dosanjh’s Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

Directed by Amar Hundal, the cast of Sardaar Ji 3 also includes Gulshan Grover, Manav Vij, Nasir Chinyoti, Monica Sharma and Saleema Albela among others in key roles. The movie is scheduled to release overseas on June 27, 2025.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 24, 2025 06:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).