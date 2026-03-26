LTM Positioned as a Leader in ISG's Provider Lens™ Evaluation for Oracle Cloud and Technology Ecosystem 2025

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 26: LTM, the Business Creativity partner to the world's largest enterprises, has been recognized as a Leader in multiple quadrants in the ISG Provider Lens™ Oracle Cloud and Technology Ecosystem 2025 reports for both the United States and Europe by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

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The ISG Provider Lens™ study evaluates leading Oracle ecosystem service providers across critical capability areas, including:

* Professional Services* Managed Services* OCI Solutions and Capabilities

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LTM's positioning as a Leader across key quadrants in both regions reflects its strong Oracle ecosystem expertise, AI-led transformation approach, and proven track record in delivering large-scale enterprise cloud modernization programs.

In its 2025 study, ISG highlights that the Oracle ecosystem is undergoing a fundamental shift toward AI-native architectures, multicloud-by-design strategies, and asset-based delivery models, with sovereignty and regulatory compliance emerging as key enterprise priorities, particularly in Europe. LTM's investments in AI-powered accelerators, OCI modernization capabilities, and scalable managed services delivery contributed significantly to its leadership positioning.

Why LTM Stands Out:

* Comprehensive Oracle Cloud Expertise: LTM delivers advisory led, end-to-end consulting, implementation, integration, and managed services across Oracle Fusion Applications, OCI, and Oracle technology platforms, helping enterprises modernize core business processes at scale and drive measurable business outcomes.

* AI Driven Automation and Proprietary Accelerators: LTM differentiates through AI powered accelerators and automation frameworks, including Enclose, Infinity, Canvas, and Novigo, part of its BlueVerse AI ecosystem, enabling faster cloud adoption, streamlined migrations, and improved operational efficiency.

* OCI and Multicloud Innovation: Through solutions such as Cloud Boost, powered by the Infinity Platform, LTM simplifies OCI migration and modernization while supporting multicloud and hybrid architectures, including Oracle Database@Azure, for seamless operations across complex environments.

* Sovereign and Regulated Industry Readiness (Europe): In response to regulations such as NIS2 and DORA, LTM delivers secure, compliant, and sovereign ready architectures aligned with Oracle EU Sovereign Cloud, enabling regulated industries to modernize with confidence.

* Strong Oracle Ecosystem Credentials: With 20+ years in the Oracle ecosystem, a large pool of Oracle certified professionals, and multiple Oracle Expertise credentials, LTM delivers trusted, largescale transformation programs for global enterprises.

* Trusted strategic partnership with Oracle: With over two decades of collaboration, LTM maintains strong alignment with Oracle's innovation roadmap, helping clients adopt next-generation solutions and accelerate enterprise transformation.

"LTM integrates an AI-first accelerator stack across strategy, build, and change to make Oracle programs predictable and data-driven. Its end-to-end delivery model reduces risk, shortens delivery cycles, and accelerates transformation across complex Oracle initiatives. This approach addresses Europe's multimodule, localization, and governance requirements with greater consistency and control. While continued U.S. investments in delivery centers and a strong local field force further strengthen LTM's leadership in Oracle Cloud Infrastructure services," said Heiko Henkes, Managing Director & Principal Analyst and sponsor of the ISG Provider Lens® Oracle Cloud and Technology Ecosystem, ISG.

"We are proud to be recognized by ISG as a Leader in the Oracle Cloud and Technology Ecosystem across both the US and Europe. Our focus on AI-led innovation, multicloud integration, and industry-specific transformation enables our clients to unlock measurable business value while building future-ready digital enterprises," said Krishnan Iyer, Chief Growth Officer, LTM.

As enterprises increasingly shift toward AI-enabled, multicloud, and sovereignty-driven architectures, LTM continues to strengthen its Oracle capabilities to help clients modernize faster, optimize operations, and build resilient digital enterprises.

For more insights, read the ISG Provider Lens™ Oracle Cloud and Technology Ecosystem 2025 reports for the United States and Europe, here.

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