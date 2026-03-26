Canberra, March 26: A viral social media video showing a man filling multiple containers with petrol at a fuel station in Australia has sparked online debate over panic buying and fuel shortages. The clip, shared by Australian content creator Willem Powerfish, has gained traction across platforms, drawing attention to consumer behaviour during a period of rising fuel prices and supply concerns. The footage shows a vehicle parked at a petrol pump while the individual fills several containers, which are later seen stacked inside the car’s boot.

Video Draws Attention to Panic Buying Behaviour

According to reports, the video was recorded amid growing anxiety over fuel availability and increasing prices in parts of Australia. The person filming is heard questioning the motorist’s actions, suggesting the volume of fuel being collected could impact supply for others. 'No Fuel Shortage': Govt Confirms Normal Petrol, Diesel Supply as Panic Buying Triggers Concern.

Man Seen Filling Bottles With Petrol Amid Fuel Crisis in Australia

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The visual of multiple containers being filled and stored has led to widespread discussion online, with some users criticising the act as hoarding, while others argued individuals may be preparing for potential shortages.

Context: Rising Fuel Prices and Supply Pressures

The incident comes at a time when fuel prices in Australia have been rising, contributing to concerns about affordability and availability. Reports indicate that diesel and petrol costs have surged in recent weeks, prompting some consumers to stock up as a precaution. No Country ‘Immune’ From Energy Crisis As Middle East Tensions Cause Largest Oil Supply Disruption in History: IEA Chief Fatih Birol.

While there is no official confirmation of widespread shortages, isolated instances of panic buying have been observed during periods of price volatility or supply disruptions.

Online Reactions and Safety Concerns

The video has also raised safety questions, as transporting large quantities of fuel in private vehicles can pose risks if not handled properly. Authorities in many regions typically advise limits on fuel storage and transport to prevent hazards.

Social media reactions have been mixed, with some users expressing concern over fairness and safety, while others viewed the incident as an individual response to uncertain market conditions.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 26, 2026 03:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).