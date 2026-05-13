Business News | LTM Unveils BlueVerse™ M.A.X; AI Marketing Assist Solution Built on Salesforce

BusinessWire India

Warren (New Jersey) [US] / Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 13: LTM, the Business Creativity partner to the world's largest enterprises, today announced the launch of BlueVerse™ M.A.X, AI Marketing Assist for execution, an end-to-end marketing orchestration solution, built on Agentforce Marketing by Salesforce. BlueVerse M.A.X enables brands to deliver AI-powered personalized experiences to their customers across geographies.

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This offering integrates both automated agents and human expertise, enhancing return on investment, lowering operational expenses, and fostering ongoing innovation, all underpinned by robust performance analytics and iterative feedback mechanisms. The AI agents provide support, execute tasks for campaign creation, personalization, orchestration, and optimization. It offers intelligent, creative workflows, pre-configured journeys, and reusable assets for efficient deployment.

Arundhati Bhattacharya, CEO & President, Salesforce South Asia, said, "The launch of M.A.X marks the exciting next chapter of our longstanding partnership with LTM. LTM's powerful 'Marketing-as-a-Service' solution combines the robust capabilities of Agentforce Marketing with LTM's BlueVerse AI platform, empowering businesses to achieve personalization at scale, drive operational efficiency, and secure a faster return on their investment."

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Venu Lambu, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, LTM, commented, "As an AI-centric organisation, we infuse AI into everything we do. With BlueVerse M.A.X, we bring agentic AI to the heart of marketing operations and are embedding intelligence across campaign planning, execution and optimisation to enable personalisation at scale, accelerate ROI, and redefine how modern marketing is run."

Agentforce, by Salesforce is a digital labour platform for enterprises to augment teams with trusted autonomous AI agents in the flow of work. Customers can build powerful AI agents for any application, workflow, or process, and seamlessly integrate them into existing data systems, business logic, and user interfaces, enabling them to anticipate business needs and take action.

This collaboration between LTM and Salesforce highlights both companies' commitment to developing joint AI solutions and to building industry-specific, location-agnostic cloud solutions to drive enterprise growth.

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