VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 23: Luxor Writing Instruments Pvt. Ltd., one of India's most established stationary and writing instruments company today announced a long-term strategic partnership with Crayola LLC, America's No.1 brand in children's creative expression and art products, marking the official entry of the iconic global brand in India.

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At a time when children are growing up in increasingly digital environments, the partnership aims to encourage hands-on creativity and imaginative play, while supporting learning, confidence and self-expression among young learners.

With over six decades of shaping how India writes, draws and expresses itself, Luxor has built strong trust across classrooms, homes and retail shelves nationwide. Meanwhile, for more than 120 years, Crayola has inspired generations of children worldwide through its iconic creative tools, becoming synonymous with creativity and imagination.

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This partnership brings together the two legacy brands in a significant U.S.-India collaboration, combining Crayola's global leadership with Luxor's deep market reach to expand access to trusted creative products in one of the world's fastest-growing and youngest consumer markets.

Speaking about the partnership and Crayola's entry into India, Pete Ruggiero, President & Chief Executive Officer, Crayola LLC, said "India represents one of the most dynamic and inspiring creative markets in the world today. With a young population, a strong education ecosystem, and a deep cultural appreciation for art and expression, it is a natural next step in Crayola's global journey. In Luxor, we have found a partner with unmatched understanding of the Indian consumer and a decades-long legacy of building trusted international brands in the country. This partnership allows us to enter India in a way that is meaningful, local, and built for long-term impact."

Speaking on the partnership, Pooja Jain Gupta, Managing Director, Luxor Writing Instruments Pvt. Ltd., said, "Bringing Crayola to India is a defining step in Luxor's long-term vision to strengthen the creative & colouring category in this market. As a company that has shaped how India writes and expresses itself for over six decades, Luxor sees a growing need to integrate creativity more deeply into everyday learning. As education evolves, creativity must move from the margins to the mainstream of how children grow and develop. With Crayola's global leadership and Luxor's scale and reach, our ambition is not just to introduce a brand, but to expand access to globally trusted creativity tools across Indian homes and classrooms".

Luxor Crayola products will be manufactured in India, marking a significant milestone in the brand's global journey. The co-branding of 'Luxor Crayola' underscores the confidence Crayola places in Luxor's robust manufacturing excellence and proven marketing acumen. Notably, this is the first time in Crayola's history that the brand has adopted a sub-branding approach an endorsement that reflects both strategic alignment and long-term commitment to the Indian market.

The range will be available nationwide across all channels including leading e-commerce & quick commerce platforms.

Crayola and Luxor are committed to maintaining the highest standards of safety and quality in their products. This collaboration underscores both companies' dedication to fostering creativity and providing children with the tools they need to express themselves artistically.

For more information, please visit www.luxor.in and www.crayola.com.

About Luxor:

Luxor is the brand leader in the Indian Writing Instrument Industry. Luxor pioneered the Writing Instruments industry in India fifty nine years ago and today it is India's leading Premium fine Writing Brand. They are one of the largest companies in South Asia in the category of writing instruments. They aim to drive customer satisfaction. Apart from manufacturing its own labels, Luxor has also introduced many prestigious international names like Parker and Waterman into the Indian market. The Luxor brand is a registered trademark in more than 120 countries and belongs to an exclusive club of top 101 brands hailing from various industry segments in India.

About Crayola

Crayola LLC, headquartered in Easton, Pennsylvania, a business of Hallmark Cards, Inc., is the worldwide leader in children's creative expression products. Known for the iconic Crayola Crayon first introduced in 1903, the Crayola brand has grown into a portfolio of innovative art tools, crafting activities, toys, and experiences that inspire creativity around the world. Learn more at www.crayola.com.

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