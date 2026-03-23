New Delhi, March 23: More than 3.5 lakh domestic and commercial piped natural gas (PNG) connections for cooking have been issued during the first three weeks of March this year by city gas distribution entities, while domestic LPG cylinder deliveries continue as normal and panic bookings have declined significantly, according to a government statement issued on Monday. LPG supply continues to be monitored in view of the prevailing geopolitical situation, while no dry-outs have been reported at distributorships.

The Government of India has already restored 20 per cent commercial LPG supply to consumers. Further, it has proposed to allocate an additional 10 per cent of commercial LPG to States and UTs based on ease of doing business reforms for PNG expansion. Domestic LPG production from refineries has increased compared to pre-crisis levels. All refineries are operating at high capacity with adequate crude inventories, and sufficient stocks of petrol and diesel are being maintained, the statement said. What Is PNG Connection and How To Get It?

No cases of fuel dry-outs have been reported at retail outlets by Oil Marketing Companies, and supplies of petrol and diesel continue to be maintained regularly. Citizens are advised not to resort to panic buying as adequate stocks are available. Priority sectors continue to receive protected supplies, including 100 per cent supply to domestic PNG and CNG transport, while supplies to industrial and commercial consumers are being regulated at around 80 per cent. City Gas Distribution (CGD) entities have been advised to prioritise PNG connections for commercial establishments, with incentives offered by companies such as IGL, MGL, GAIL Gas and BPCL.

Commercial LPG consumers in the major cities and urban areas have been requested to switch to PNG. The Government of India has requested states and UTs to expedite approval of applications required for expansion of the CGD network. The Petroleum Ministry has received applications from the Government of Rajasthan and the Government of MP about significant steps taken with respect to reforms for promoting CGD and transition to PNG, and their proposals are under examination. PM Narendra Modi Says Present Petroleum Reserves at 53 Lakh Metric Tonnes, Plans Underway for Another 65 Lakh MT.

The Government of India has requested all concerned Central Government Ministries to fast-track and dispose of all pending and new permissions related to CGD infrastructure. The Government of India has requested all Central Government Ministries to undertake a comprehensive assessment of potential demand for PNG connections in establishments under various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India and to designate a nodal officer from each of them to coordinate this exercise.

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