Gandhinagar, March 23: The Gujarat government on Monday said petrol and diesel stocks in the state remain adequate, dismissing rumours of a shortage and urging the public not to panic or engage in hoarding.​ Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi said claims circulating on social media about a fuel shortage were unfounded.​ “The state has an adequate stock of petrol and diesel, and therefore there is no need for the public to resort to hoarding or panic,” he said.​

Sanghavi appealed to citizens not to believe or spread unverified information. “People should not trust rumours being circulated on social media and should also refrain from sharing such misinformation,” he said.​ He added that the situation is under regular review at the highest level.​ Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is monitoring fuel availability every two days, while Sanghavi held a meeting on Monday to assess the current stock and supply across the state. India’s Piped Gas Surge: Over 3.5 Lakh PNG Connections Issued in March, Says Government.

The State Has Sufficient Stock of Petrol and Diesel Available, Says Gujarat Government

"રાજ્ય પાસે પેટ્રોલ અને ડીઝલનો જથ્થો પૂરતા પ્રમાણમાં ઉપલબ્ધ, જનતાએ સંગ્રહખોરી કે પેનિક કરવાની કોઈ જરૂર નથી..." રાજ્યમાં પેટ્રોલ અને ડીઝલની અછત વર્તાઈ રહી હોવાની સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર ચાલી રહેલી અફવા સંદર્ભે રાજ્યના નાયબ મુખ્યમંત્રી શ્રી હર્ષભાઈ સંઘવીએ સ્પષ્ટતા કરતા જણાવ્યું છે કે,… — Gujarat Information (@InfoGujarat) March 23, 2026

According to the Deputy Chief Minister, continuous reviews are being undertaken to ensure an uninterrupted supply at petrol pumps.​ “If there are any technical or other issues in supply anywhere, they will be immediately noted and resolved,” he said.​ Sanghavi also said administrative machinery has been kept on alert to respond to any reports of shortages or attempts to spread rumours.​

He added that authorities are maintaining close oversight of fuel distribution to ensure normal operations.​ The clarification comes amid heightened public sensitivity to fuel availability, with recent weeks seeing concerns over energy supplies in parts of India amid global disruptions.​ The Union Petroleum Ministry has stated that fuel supplies, including LPG, remain stable and uninterrupted, even as geopolitical tensions have affected global energy markets.​ Armed Mob Runs Riot in Gujarat: Patan Police Forced to Retreat Amid Stone Pelting, 13 Suspended Over ‘Negligence’ (Watch Videos).

Officials said fuel supply operations across Gujarat were reviewed during the day and described the overall situation as stable, with no shortage reported.​

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Gujarat Information). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 23, 2026 07:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).