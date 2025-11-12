PNN

New Delhi [India], November 12: In FY 2024-25, M3M Foundation invested an impressive ₹70 crore in high-impact programmes, positioning itself among India's foremost private philanthropy contributors. M3M Foundation proudly announces its inclusion in the prestigious EdelGive-Hurun India Philanthropy List 2025, recognising a total social investment of ₹70 crore during the review period. This milestone places M3M Foundation at the forefront of philanthropic activity in Gurugram, contributing a significant share to the city's cumulative giving of ₹90 crore -- marking Gurugram's highest philanthropic contribution this year.

With the Foundation's work guided by Dr Payal Kanodia, daughter of Shri Basant Bansal, alongside Trustees Shri Basant Bansal and Shri Roop Bansal, M3M Foundation solidifies its commitment to catalysing large-scale social impact across education, health, livelihoods, environment, and sports.

"We believe that education is the first multiplier of change" said Dr. Payal Kanodia. "Our strategic investments aim to create pathways that strengthen communities--through quality learning, health access, environmental resilience, and inclusive sports. This recognition reflects our deep resolve to transform potential into possibility".

Alongside legacy business enterprises like Ashirvadam NGO (Ashok Soota), Jindal Steel and Power (Naveen Jindal & family), Mazumdar Shaw Philanthropy (Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw), CESC (Sanjiv Goenka & family), Micro Labs (Dilip Surana & Anand Surana), Muthoot Finance (George Jacob Muthoot & family), and Ashraya Hastha Trust (K. Dinesh), M3M Foundation, led by Dr. Payal Kanodia, Shri Basant Bansal and Shri Roop Kumar Bansal, has earned its place among India's top 10 philanthropists with a ₹70 crore contribution recognised on the EdelGive-Hurun India Philanthropy List 2025 who donated between INR 50 Cr - INR 100 Cr.

Ranked No. 7 on EdelGive-Hurun India Philanthropy List 2025 nationally among philanthropists who donated between INR 50 Cr - INR 100 Cr. By channeling ₹70 crore of focused capital within Gurugram and beyond, the Foundation exemplifies how regional anchors can power India's expanding philanthropy ecosystem, contributing meaningfully to the nation's collective giving of ₹10,380 crore in 2025.

With a strong emphasis on education-led giving, the Foundation continues to align with national priorities through initiatives in school enablement, teacher capacity building, digital learning, and scholarships--empowering communities with the tools to thrive.

Beyond education, M3M Foundation's work spans migrant-worker welfare (through cooked meals and health services), wildlife conservation and water security (Tipeshiwar, Kolhu Chaur), sports and inclusive athletics (para-athlete partnerships), and artisan livelihoods (Sea Buckthorn enterprise in Nubra).

With its inclusion in the EdelGive-Hurun India Philanthropy List 2025, M3M Foundation stands as a powerful example of outcome-driven giving rooted in purpose and impact. Under the leadership of Dr. Payal Kanodia, alongside Shri Basant Bansal and Shri Roop Bansal, the Foundation is poised to deepen its interventions and widen its footprint across India. Going forward, M3M Foundation aims to scale education access and quality through digital platforms and "school-plus" models, strengthen sustainable livelihoods by linking skilling and entrepreneurship to market access, expand wildlife conservation efforts into new regions such as the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, and build inclusive sports ecosystems to nurture India's next-generation champions. As Dr Kanodia aptly states, "This is not simply an accolade--it is a reminder of our responsibility. Philanthropy must not stay static; it must grow, adapt and deliver. We are ready for the next chapter".

About M3M Foundation

M3M Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the M3M Group and is committed to bringing equitable development that ensures a life of dignity for every individual. The Foundation works on key areas such as education, healthcare, environment, disaster management, skill development, and community welfare. Programs like iMpower, Lakshya, Sarvoday, Saakshar, and Sankalp are empowering communities across India with sustainable, inclusive development models.

For more information and media inquiries, please contact:zennia.bhattacharjee@m3mindia.com

