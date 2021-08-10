New Delhi [India], August 10 (ANI/SRV Media): "In a gentle way, you can shake the world". These simple yet powerful words by Mahatma Gandhi came alive on January 30th '2021 on his 73rd martyr day, when 78 Impact Leaders, Change Makers, and Organizations, who are shaking the world gently yet making a powerful social impact were awarded the prestigious Mahatma Award at an award ceremony in New Delhi.

The awards were presented by Amit Sachdeva, Founder, Mahatma Award along with Manish Sisodia, Honorable Deputy Chief Minister, Delhi, and Shallu Jindal, Chairperson, JSPL Foundation and Mugdha Arora, Award Director, Mahatma Award.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Two Held For Cheating With Hi-Tech Gadgets in Exam.

The Mahatma Award is Inspired by the spirit of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, fondly called Mahatma. The Mahatma Award is founded and instituted by social entrepreneur and philanthropist Amit Sachdeva, more famously known as 'The CSR Man of India'.

Mr. Sachdeva a stout Gandhian, who echoes the principles of Mahatma Gandhi, is an expert in the subject matter of corporate sustainability and social responsibility. Sachdeva played a pivotal role in lobbying for the CSR Bill, 2013 and continues to invest in various NGOs and NPOs across the world.

Also Read | Apple Says It Won't Allow Any Government To Conduct Surveillance via Child Abuse Detection Tool: Report.

Mahatma Award recognizes and celebrates impact leaders and change-makers across the globe, who are making a social impact and leading the way to a sustainable future. Since its inception, Mahatma Award continues to honor the most accomplished sustainable, responsible, social efforts and initiatives within the private, public, and development sectors. The initiatives range from sustainability to philanthropy to shared value to social impact to corporate social responsibility.

The annual award is supported by many corporations along with Aditya Birla Group. The Aditya Birla Group has a long-standing history with Mahatma Gandhi right from the time of Ghanshyam Das Birla, the founding father of the illustrious and massive multinational and to continue his legacy and recognize deserving organizations, Aditya Birla Group continues to aid the prestigious Mahatma Award.

The award ceremony is hosted annually by Liveweek, a social impact company in different parts of the world. Since its inception, the Mahatma Award has honored more than 325 change-making organizations and impact leaders across various categories and sectors. Some of the notable past recipients are Ratan Tata, TATA Group, Rajashree Birla, Aditya Birla Group, Bindeshwar Pathak, Sulabh International, Google Ad Grants, IBM Foundation, Twitter for Good, Microsoft, Reliance Foundation, Piramal Foundation, ITC, L&T Technologies, Capgemini, Save the Children, Vodafone Americas Foundation, Feeding America, Hague Business Agency, Fuel, Plan International, and many more leading organizations and individuals.

Year 2020 awards were presented in four categories Mahatma Award for Lifetime Achievement, for Social Good, for CSR Excellence, for Sustainable Business Practices and Covid-19 Humanitarian Efforts and were presented to Azim H Premji, Founder Chairman Wipro, Film Actress Shabana Azmi, Deepak Dwivedi, Chairman and Editor-in-chief, Dainik Bhaskar, Sitaram Gupta, Executive director, Lupin Foundation, Rajan Samuel, Managing Director, Habitat for Humanity, Laxmi Narayan Goel, Chairman, Suncity Projects, Rakhshanda Jalil, writer and Historian, Organizations include Action Alliance for Recycling, Agape, Americares foundation, Bajaj Electricals, Bharat Aluminium Company, Bharat Rural Livelihood Foundation, Brahma-kumaris, Bridgestone, Caritas India, Cadence, Coromandel, Deepak Fertilizers, Godfrey Phillips, Godrej Properties, Hero MotoCorp, ICICI Foundation, IndusInd Bank, Jindal Steel & Power, JSW Foundation, Jamna Auto Industries, Kailash Satyarthi Children's Foundation (KSCF), Keysight Technologies, L&T Technologies, Kamalnayan Jamnalal Bajaj Foundation, Magic Bus, Mytrah Foundation, Oil India Limited, REC Limited, Renew Power, RMZ Foundation, Sterlite Foundation, Sudarshan Chemical Industries, Tech Mahindra Foundation, Medanta, Prayas Juvenile Aid Centre (JAC) Society, The Blind Relief Association, Ultratech Cement, United Way Delhi among many others.

Know more at Mahatma Award

This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)