Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 1: Industry veteran and entrepreneur Mahesh Kudav, Managing Director of Venus Safety & Health Pvt. Ltd., has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Indian Technical Textile Association (ITTA) at the association's Annual General Meeting held on September 19, 2025. His appointment marks a significant milestone in a distinguished career dedicated to strengthening India's safety and technical textiles ecosystem and advancing the country's self-reliance in critical manufacturing sectors.

A pioneer in the field of personal protective equipment and technical textiles, Mahesh Kudav has built Venus Safety & Health Pvt. Ltd. into one of India's foremost PPE manufacturers with exports to over 32 countries. From starting a small proprietary concern in 1985 with limited capital, Kudav's journey reflects entrepreneurial resilience and innovation-led growth. Under his leadership, Venus has established world-class R&D capabilities, introduced multiple patented safety technologies such as the Butterfly Exhalation Valve and Twist & Click Gas Filter, and emerged as a trusted supplier of advanced respiratory protection solutions for defence, firefighting, healthcare, and hazardous industries.

Speaking on his new role, Mahesh Kudav said, "It is an honour to be elected Chairman of ITTA and to have the opportunity to lead the technical textiles industry at a transformative time. Over the next two years, I aim to strengthen member services, deepen engagement with policymakers, and equip our industry with the governance frameworks, skills, knowledge and digital capabilities needed to compete globally. Our collective focus will be on building a strong domestic ecosystem while preparing Indian manufacturers to become significant players in global markets."

Kudav's role in building national capacity during the COVID-19 pandemic further underscored his leadership. He spearheaded a massive production ramp-up, enabling Venus to deliver over 20 lakh NIOSH N95/FFP2 masks per day, while mentoring more than 180 domestic manufacturers to meet stringent PPE standards -- a crucial contribution to India's self-reliance at a critical time. Beyond his entrepreneurial achievements, he has been an active contributor to national and international standardisation efforts, serving on BIS committees, representing India in ISO respiratory standards, and partnering with IITs and DRDO on cutting-edge safety technologies.

Kudav outlined a strategic roadmap that includes strengthening ITTA's engagement with government on industry challenges, improving access to materials and machinery, building a skilled workforce through training and internships, and expanding domestic demand through inter-ministry initiatives supported by the Ministry of Textiles. He also emphasised closer collaboration with research institutions and Centres of Excellence to accelerate the adoption of new technologies and innovations, preparing the industry for exports and global competitiveness.

Expressing his appreciation for the foundation laid by his predecessors Mr. Avinash Misar and Dr. Anoop Rakshit, Kudav highlighted his commitment to building on their work and taking ITTA's mission to the next level. He will be supported in this journey by Dr. Nandan Kumar and newly appointed Executive Director Mr. Anil Vasupillai.

With this appointment, Mahesh Kudav brings his decades-long experience, deep technical expertise, and innovation-driven mindset to the leadership of ITTA. His vision is to create a stronger, more competitive technical textiles industry that not only meets India's domestic needs but also establishes the country as a global hub for advanced textile solutions -- a mission that aligns closely with the national vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Navi Mumbai, VENUS Safety & Health Pvt. Ltd. is a leading global manufacturer of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) with exports to over 32 countries. An ISO 9001:2015-certified company, VENUS operates seven advanced facilities producing 1.5 million units daily, powered by a 900+ strong workforce, 75% of whom are women. With a portfolio spanning occupational safety, healthcare, and air filtration, and innovations like the Stay Cool Butterfly Vent Valve and Twist N Click filter system, VENUS is recognized for its quality, reliability, and contribution to global safety standards through collaborations with IITs, DRDO, BIS, and ISO.

