Fact Check: Did Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Abhishek Sharma Have Friendly Chat With A Pakistani Woman After Asia Cup 2025 Final? Here's Truth

India and Pakistan went through some fierce rivalry in the recently finished Asia Cup 2025. India and Pakistan are arch-rivals in cricket and have a big history behind them. When the two teams clash, sentiments work for both nations and they come at each other with intensity. Ahead of the Asia Cup 2025, things were tensed between the two sides due to recent pollical relations between the two nations. Eventually India won the Asia Cup 2025 title and on their way, they defeated Pakistan thrice, including once in the final. Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma and Shubman Gill, three young guns played a big role in beating Pakistan thrice. India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final Screening Sparks Violence in Thane: Shiv Sena UBT Workers Smash TVs in Bars Opposing Cricket Ties With Pakistan; Video Surfaces.

Abhishek Sharma was the dominant player with the bat in the first two games against Pakistan. Shubman Gill played small cameos while Tilak was the man of the match in the final. In all three games, controversy followed the IND vs PAK games as Team India avoided handshakes with Pakistan cricketers and officials. In return, Pakistan threatened to boycott the competition but eventually they went on with it. After the final, India didn't take the trophy from ACC president Mohsin Naqvi and went back without trophy. India has shown a 'no nonsense' and 'no tolerance' policy in association with Pakistan throughout the Asia Cup 2025. IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final: BJP Leaders Hail India’s Five-Wicket Victory Over Pakistan, Says ‘Fitting Response to Terrorism Supporter’.

Amid this, a video went viral where Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma were spotted talking friendly and laughing with a woman in the Pakistan cricket kit and recording it with their mobile phone. The claim in the video was the three young cricketers were having fun with a Pakistani Woman despite showing 'no tolerance' policy on field with their Pakistani counterparts. The video quickly spread across social media and fans were eager to know whether the video is true or not. Take a look at the claim made by the viral video here.

AI Made Video of Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma Having Friendly Chat With A Pakistani Woman

Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma and Abhishek Sharma With A Pakistani Woman in AI Made Video (Photo Credits: krishna_tiwari_1008/Instagram)

Did Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Abhishek Sharma Have Friendly Chat With A Pakistani Woman?

No, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma and Abhishek Sharma didn't have any conversation with a Pakistani woman during or after the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 matches including the final. The video that went viral is made using AI. None of the events displayed in the video are real. The features of an AI made video can be easily spotted in the viral video if looked closely. After the matches were finished, Team India players entered the dressing room and closed the door. After the final, Tilak celebrated and then went into the dressing room. Following that the Indian cricketers always stayed together and didn't have any conversation with any Pakistan cricketer or fan.

Claim : Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma and Abhishek Sharma had a friendly conversation with a Pakistani Women during Asia Cup. Conclusion : Fake. Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma and Abhishek Sharma did not have any friendly conversation with a Pakistani Women during Asia Cup.

