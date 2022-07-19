New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI/ATK): Immigrating to Canada isn't easy because of the infinite formalities, tests, and other factors involved. If you have no idea where to begin then it'll surely drain your energy and make you feel lost. Even if you know, you'll still realize it is time-consuming.

So, which is the fastest way to get through the PR process?

The Express Entry Program, an online system, is the fastest possible way to get a Canada PR Visa. Introduced in January 2015, this program's popularity is only increasing with time. It takes approximately 6 months for the applications to be processed.

It includes several factors based on which the applicants are tested and ranked. Qualifying all the factors decides whether the applicants will get the 'Invitation to Apply' or not.

How does an Express Entry Program work?

1. Profile Creation: A profile is created to show your interest in getting a PR Visa. This is done by adding all the skills related to your work experience, language, and education.

2. Main Programs: FSWP, FSTP, and CEC are all important programs under the Express Entry Program. Qualifying any one of these is a step up for qualifying for the Express Entry Program.

3. Once your profile is submitted, all the essential factors are evaluated and your score is calculated through CRS (Comprehensive Ranking System).

4. If you have strong communication skills in the French language, have been offered a job, or have a sibling residing in Canada, then your chances of getting a Canadian PR increase.

When will you be invited to apply?

- If you obtain a top rank in the Express Entry Draw

- If a province or territory nominates you

How to get your Canadian PR really quick?

If you're trying to get a PR without any professional help you'd better think twice. This will surely make you go bonkers!

With more than 78 programs at its heart, Make Home Canada is the best. With reliability at its core, it ensures a safe and secured method of encrypted transactions.

With us by your side, your dream isn't far away!

