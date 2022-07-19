Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Manchester United remains uncertain after the 37-year-old handed in his transfer request. Amid speculations about his future, the Portugal skipper missed the club's first pre-season game against Melbourne Victory. Ronaldo was absent due to a family issue and is likely to be unavailable for the next friendly match as well against Crystal Palace. Manchester United Superstar Calls Sporting CP Move Rumour 'Fake' Amid Growing Transfer Speculations.

Manchester United have began their preparations for the new season under Erik ten Hag, who is adamant that he can count on the services of Cristiano Ronaldo. However, the Portuguese is yet to join the team for the upcoming campaign amid speculation about him looking for a new club.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Against Crystal Palace?

Manchester United started their pre-season in Australia under Erik ten Hag. However, the Premier League giants are without new signings Christian Eriksen, Lisandro Martinez - who will train at club facilities in England - and superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. Cristiano Ronaldo Reportedly Trains Alongside Sheffield United Players in Lisbon Amid Manchester United Exit Speculations.

Amid transfer speculations, the 37-year-old has not joined the squad for their friendly fixtures. It is understood that the Portugal international is unavailable after taking permission from the club' as he deals with a family issue.

The Portuguese star is set to miss their friendly fixture against Crystal Palace in Melbourne as he is still in his hometown of Lisbon. Manchester United take on the London club at the MCG.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo is still working on his fitness in the off-season. He was seen training with Sheffield United players, who are currently in Lison ahead of their new campaign.

