PNN

New Delhi [India], March 16: The Maldives is among the most sought-after holiday destinations globally. Often we see Maldives Islands as a gateway for relaxing, luxurious, and lavish experiences. Amidst the usual notion, there lies another side of the Maldives that offers something organic. A taste of culture, pouring the nucleus of Maldives values in front of the world to see it.

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Food is an integral part of society. It shapes who we are. Truly understanding a society takes more than looking for curated experiences. Beyond the breathtaking scenery of Maldives lies a vibrant culinary culture waiting to be explored.

Maldivian cuisine reflects the island nation's geography and history, blending influences from South Asia, Sri Lanka, and the Arab world. Seafood, coconut, and rice form the backbone of most dishes, creating flavours that are both simple and deeply satisfying.

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For travellers planning their island adventure, discovering the local cuisine is just as important as visiting the famous beaches. This Maldives travel guide introduces some of the most iconic traditional dishes every traveller should try to experience the true taste of the Maldives.

1. Mas Huni

No food experience in the Maldives is complete without Mas Huni, the country's most beloved breakfast dish. It is a refreshing mix of shredded smoked tuna, grated coconut, onions, chilli, and lime juice.

Mas Huni is typically served with roshi, a soft flatbread similar to chapati. The combination is light yet flavourful, making it a perfect start to a day of island exploration. For visitors staying at local guesthouses, this dish is often served fresh every morning.

Approximate cost: MVR 50-150 (₹250-₹1,300)

2. Garudhiya

This fish soup is a favourite dish during winter. It is made of restorative clear broth made by simply boiling fish. The items do not end here; the broth is flavoured with ginger, garlic, black pepper, and a squeeze of lemon juice, with fresh chunks of yellowfin tuna plus chilli and grated coconut added.

Garudhiya is typically eaten for lunch or dinner with white rice, Thelli Faiy (fried moringa leaves), Thelli Mas (fried fish), lime, onion, and chilli.

Approximate cost: MVR 47-185 (₹ 270- ₹1,071)

3. Mas Riha

Among the other curries served in the Maldives, Mas Riha is particularly a fan favourite. Like many other dishes in the Maldives, Mas Riha also contains tuna fish, and it is cooked with coconut milk and served with rice or roshi.

The sauce tends to be thick and full of the delicious flavours of cumin, turmeric, and curry leaves. Creamy and spicy, it's made from varieties of tuna with coconut, mango, cinnamon, and ginger.

Mas Riha represents the Indian influence on Maldivian cuisine perfectly. It is like a South Indian curry but with distinctly Maldivian seasoning.

Approximate cost: MVR 100-250 (₹200- ₹500)

4. Kukulhu Riha (Chicken Curry)

Although fish claims most large plates in Maldives cuisine, Kukulhu Riha arrives with gently braised chicken in a terrific coconut-based sauce, delicately spiced with curry leaves, cardamom, and a handful of fiery scotch bonnets.

Bulked out with steamed rice, it's also eaten with roshi and washed down with a glass of lime juice and soda.

Approximate cost: MVR 40- 250 ( ₹200- ₹500)

5. Gulha

Deep-fried balls filled with coconut, tuna, and chilli, about the size of ping-pong balls. Other ingredients used in this dish are: curry leaves, ginger, and turmeric can be added too. Encased in dough made of wheat or rice flour, these bite-sized snacks are served freshly baked with tea or coffee.

They're evening staples across the islands. Gulha is a part of the Maldivian lifestyle. It is embedded in the rhythm of local lives.

Approximate cost: MVR 5-10 each (₹10- ₹20)

6. Bis Keemiya

If you are exploring local cafes or street food stalls, look out for Bis Keemiya. This popular snack resembles a spring roll filled with cabbage, onions, tuna, and boiled eggs.

Crispy on the outside and savoury on the inside, Bis Keemiya is perfect as a quick bite while exploring local islands.

Approximate cost: MVR 2 - 10 ( ₹60 to ₹290). The pricing can vary depending on the restaurant.

7. Saagu Bondibai

For dessert lovers, Saagu Bondibai offers a delightful end to a Maldivian meal. This sweet dish is made with sago pearls cooked in coconut milk and sugar, sometimes flavoured with cardamom.

It is rich, creamy, and comforting, reflecting the Maldivian love for coconut-based sweets.

Approximate cost: MVR 200 - 500 ( ₹1,174- ₹2,937)

A Culinary Experience Beyond the Beaches

While the Maldives is globally known for its luxury resorts and scenic beauty, its cuisine provides a deeper connection to the islands' culture and traditions. From hearty tuna-based dishes to flavourful snacks and desserts, every meal tells a story about the nation's close relationship with the sea.

Travellers who wish to experience the Maldives beyond the resorts should explore local islands, traditional cafes, and community eateries. Many curated experiences offered by Dimaak tours include authentic food tastings, allowing visitors to enjoy both the natural beauty and culinary heritage of the islands.

Final Thoughts

Trying local food is one of the most rewarding parts of travel, and the Maldives offers a unique culinary journey shaped by ocean flavours and island traditions. From Mas Huni breakfasts to spicy grilled fish and coconut desserts, these dishes provide a true taste of Maldivian life.

Whether you are planning your first island getaway or exploring local culture through a detailed Maldives travel guide, make sure to add these traditional dishes to your must-try list. Your Maldives trip will be far richer when you savour the traditional flavours and dishes.

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