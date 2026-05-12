Starbucks Layoffs: Coffee Giant Eliminates 61 Corporate Positions in Seattle’s SoDo

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Starbucks is reducing its corporate workforce yet again as part of an ongoing effort to streamline its internal operations. On Friday, May 8, the company filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notice with the Washington State Employment Security Department, confirming the elimination of 61 positions at its corporate headquarters.

Starbucks' Focus on Technology Reorganisation

The latest round of cuts specifically targets the technology department located at the Starbucks Support Center in Seattle's SoDo neighbourhood. According to the filing, the layoffs are a direct result of a departmental reorganisation. Adda247 Layoffs: Google-Backed Edtech Startup Cuts 20% of Workforce in Restructuring Ahead of Planned IPO.

The staff reductions are scheduled to begin on June 20, with the process expected to be finalised by August 28. A company spokesperson clarified that these layoffs are permanent. Because the affected employees are not represented by a union, they do not have "bumping rights," which would otherwise allow senior employees to displace those with less tenure during a downsizing.

Geographic Shifts and Corporate Strategy

While Seattle remains the global and North American support headquarters, Starbucks has been diversifying its corporate footprint. In March, the company announced plans to open a new corporate office in Nashville later this year to support its expanding operations in the Southeast.

This move follows a period of significant contraction for the coffee giant in its home city. In September 2025, Starbucks closed its high-profile Reserve Roastery on Capitol Hill and its SoDo Roastery location, citing broader restructuring goals. These closures marked the end of an era for the 15,000-square-foot Capitol Hill site, which had served as a flagship for the brand's immersive coffee experience for over a decade.

Historical Context and Market Pressures

The current layoffs follow a turbulent year for the company's labour relations and retail strategy. In late 2025, Starbucks reduced its North American store count by approximately 1 per cent, closing hundreds of locations. This was followed in October by the elimination of 1,100 corporate roles globally, with the vast majority of those cuts concentrated in the Seattle and Kent areas. AI Is Not Replacing Humans but Its Costs Are Driving Layoffs in Tech Industry: Meta Engineer Arnav Gupta.

The company also recently emerged from a period of intense labour unrest. A nationwide strike launched by Starbucks workers in November 2025 -centred on disputes over wages, scheduling, and working conditions - only concluded in late February 2026. While employees have returned to work, discussions regarding long-term operational changes continue to be a primary focus for the executive leadership.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Komo News), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2026 04:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).