Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 24: The launch saw the presence of Alexx, Poonam Pandey, Nikita Rawal, Aastha Rawal, Sandiip Sikcand, Sahil Mahajan, Ankita Maity, Mihir Joshi, Stephanie Timmis, Devashish, Shilpi Bose, Malini Agarwal, Suvansh Dhar & Many More along with 50+ celebrities and influencers, making it a star-studded affair.

The future just dropped, and it's looking mad drippy. Say hello to MANACA, Asia's first futurist and technical streetwear brand, pulling up to Linking Road, Khar (West), Mumbai.

Techwear meets the streets--we're talking next-gen fits, cutting-edge designs, and functionality that goes harder than your FYP trends. Whether you're about that stealth mode, high-performance gear, or just here to flex, MANACA is built differently.

Reflecting on the launch of the brand, Manish Bhavnani says, "MANACA is a movement. We're bringing the future to the streets with a fusion of cutting-edge technology, high-performance functionality, and bold, avant-garde design. Every piece is engineered for the new-gen hustlers, creators, and rule-breakers who refuse to blend in."

WHERE? Navrang, Shop No.5, Next to Bata Showroom, Linking Road, Khar (West), Mumbai 400052.

It's the future, and it's already inside. Be there, or stay basic.

