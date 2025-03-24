Ever since Jaat's teaser, prelude, and now trailer appeared online, one particular element has left some fans puzzled. A recurring musical motif used for the hero's introduction seems to evoke a strong sense of déjà vu. While Thaman S has composed the music for Jaat - starring Sunny Deol and directed by Telugu filmmaker Gopichandh Malineni - many viewers are convinced they've heard this tune before in a completely different Tamil film. ‘Jaat’ Trailer: Sunny Deol Unleashes an ‘Atom Bomb’ of Action, While Randeep Hooda and Vineet Kumar Singh Make Menacing Impact (Watch Video).

The similarity appears to stem from Anirudh Ravichander's iconic background score for Master (2021). This Tamil blockbuster, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and starring Thalapathy Vijay, featured a hero's theme that became instantly popular and remains a fan favourite.

Netizens Accusing Thaman S of Copying Master Theme

CLEARLY a ripoff of Master's BGM but ngl, Thaman made it more massier somehow https://t.co/5QcQkqoe2B — A. (@aanrakk) March 24, 2025

Master BGM Copy 😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/7piRUKtgEF — Movie Threat (@MovieThreat) March 24, 2025

BGM copied from Thalapathy Vijay movie " Master " 😐 https://t.co/NK1ut0ZBKu — Social Trendi (@SocialTrendi) March 24, 2025

Seated for this senseless mass 🔥 Thaman gadu master bgm 😹 https://t.co/b8P2bNcHJK — Avinashtweets (@avinashtweetsA) March 24, 2025

This makes the apparent resemblance in Jaat's score particularly noticeable. However, some argue the tune in question bears closer resemblance to Thaman's own composition for the 2018 Telugu film Jawaan. ‘Jaat’ Teaser: Sunny Deol Mercilessly Bashes Goons and Reminds Us of His ’90s Movies in Gopichand Malineni’s Action-Packed Film (Watch Video).

LISTEN to this TRACK from JAWAAN released in 2018. MASTER BGM is one SHADE of it, And JAAT is another SHADE of it. pic.twitter.com/yNJHRcZtNq — KDS000 (@cultage000) March 24, 2025

Alongside Sunny Deol, Jaat features an impressive ensemble cast including Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Ramya Krishnan, Regina Cassandra, Saiyami Kher, Upendra Limaye, Jagapathi Babu, and Babloo Prithiveeraj. The film is scheduled for theatrical release on April 10, 2025.

