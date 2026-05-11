Business News | Mandeep Singh of HRhelpdesk Positions Employee Data Protection as a Core HR Accountability Issue Under the DPDP Act

BusinessWire India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 11: As India's Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act moves towards implementation, a fundamental shift is quietly underway in how organisations and specifically HR, will be expected to operate.

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In a newly released practitioner playbook, "The Digital Workplace and HR Accountability - Part 1: Data Protection", Mandeep Singh of HRhelpdesk reframes employee data protection not as a compliance issue, but as a structural HR accountability and judgement responsibility.

At the centre of Mandeep Singh's argument is a simple but confronting reality: HR is no longer merely managing employee information, it is now accountable for explaining it.

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The playbook, authored by Mandeep Singh, is written for HR leaders navigating an increasingly digital workplace where employees and candidates may begin exercising data rights more actively and expecting clear, reasoned, and defensible answers.

Rather than approaching DPDP as a legal or IT driven initiative, Mandeep Singh positions data protection as an embedded HR responsibility, cutting across the entire employment lifecycle, recruitment, onboarding, engagement, exits, and post-employment record management.

In doing so, Mandeep Singh introduces a critical distinction that many HR teams have not previously been required to make with rigour: "the difference between employment purpose, consent, and organisational convenience".

The playbook goes beyond definitions and addresses the real decisions HR teams will face, including:

- What changes when employees begin asking what data is held and why- How organisations should respond to access, correction, or erasure expectations- Why informal handling of employee data is no longer defensible- How many data risks originate not in systems, but in everyday HR behaviour and judgementAcross these themes, Mandeep Singh consistently positions HR not as a policy custodian, but as a decision maker whose judgement will increasingly be examined and relied upon.

"Data protection is not becoming important, it is becoming visible," said Mandeep Singh, Partner - HR, AI & Data Science at HRhelpdesk. "For the first time, HR will be expected not just to follow processes, but to explain its choices, what data was collected, why it was retained, who was given access, and whether those decisions were deliberate or convenient. That is where accountability begins."

HR leaders and practitioners can read the article and download the full report by clicking the link: The Digital Workplace and HR Accountability - Part 1 (DPDP Act)

(The download report link is available on the page itself)

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