Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 30: On 29 May 2023, Manipal Hospitals organized a unique 'Guided Nature Walk' for a group of senior citizens who walked through the bounties of nature at Lalbagh Botanical Garden, Bangalore, and enjoyed a soothing session, while getting lost in the lap of mother earth's natural miracles.

Physiotherapists from the hospital conducted a Geriatric Rehab as well as an invigorating health session where they helped the senior group with their doubts and gave tips for daily exercises. A laughter session took over right after and rejuvenated the soul and mind of the participants.

Renowned Botanist Vijay R Thiruvady, who has been conducting heritage tree walks for over 15 years with years of experience in studying and conserving plant species, joined as the guide for the senior group. Thiruvady also enlightened the group with the history of Lalbagh which dates to the reigns of Haider Ali and his son Tipu Sultan who planted seeds to create their Garden of Paradise.

Karthik Rajagopal, Chief Operating Officer, Manipal Hospitals, said, "We are delighted to have organized an exclusive Walk & Talk session experience for senior citizens while ensuring their health and safety. It was heartening to see them relive and enjoy the time close to nature and we hope to continue such initiatives in the future."

For more information, please visit: https://www.manipalhospitals.com/

