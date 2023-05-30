Mumbai, May 30: WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new Status Archive feature that will allow users to send previous status updates on their accounts even after 24 hours. However, the new feature will only be available for WhatsApp Business users.

The Meta-owned messaging platform has been getting new features recently. It is also testing multiple features. Currently, a new update (version 2.23.11.18) with the Status Archive is being offered to beta testers of WhatsApp Business for Android. Once testing is done, it will be rolled out to the public. A banner within the Status tab will notify users. WhatsApp New Feature: Meta-Owned Messaging Platform Rolling Out ‘Screen-Sharing’ Feature to Beta Testers on Android.

The new 'status archive' feature will allow businesses to use WhatsApp more efficiently. They will be able to share previous status updates with their customers. So, they will be able to share the same status from their archives with the customers as many times as they want.

The app will also allow users to manage archive preferences. You can see your archive directly from the menu within the Status tab. Since the archive is always private, only you can see your archived status updates.

The new updates will be available on a compliant device for up to 30 days. You can also make ads for other Meta platforms like Instagram and Facebook or share these updates until they expire.

In addition to new features, WhatsApp is also said to be working on a new revamp. Several recent features are aimed to turn it into turning the messaging platform into a social media platform. It is also getting functionalities from other Met-owned apps like Facebook and Instagram. WhatsApp Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform To Introduce Username Feature,

You can try the new feature after installing the recent version from the Google Play Store on Android.

