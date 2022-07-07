Manisha Rustomji, finalist of Mrs.India Inc receives the subtitle winner of Mrs. Best Charity at Mrs. Universe 2022

New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI/ATK): After the successful Grand Finale of Mrs India Inc, Manisha Rustomji through Beyond Perfection participated at Mrs Universe 2022 in South Korea and won the subtitle contest, Mrs Best Charity.

Manisha Rustomji stunned the jury with her presence at the international platform Mrs Universe 2022 held in South Korea. Manisha was amongst the beautiful Top 25 and winner of the subcontest - Mrs Best Charity Award at Mrs Universe.

Rustomji, draped in Gold presented the heritage and culture of our country and was dressed like a queen, rightly knows as a "Maharaani". The costume depicted the supreme power of the feminine energy which is a part of every woman. Shakti is Manifestation.

Manisha strongly believes that its her confidence that keeps her going. She is as confident wearing a saree as she is wearing a bold swimwear.

During the Domestic Violence Conference in South Korea, she shared some memorable moments and learnings. She was empathetic throughout the seminar and considered herself fortunate to share such a platform where she could contribute her existence for the good cause.

Manisha is thankful to Beyond Perfection, a grooming school from Mrs India Inc to provide her with the opportunity where she could represent India, at a prestigious international platform.

Manisha Rustomji is a queen of her kingdom. Born with a silver spoon in a big family, she always had big dreams of her own. Running a successful business with her life partner, all she ever wanted was to make the environment eco-friendly and a sustainable one.

Happily married with a son, who is successfully pursuing his own dreams, she knew that this is the right time to do something extraordinary for herself and took that plunge to achieve something remarkable and leave a mark on future generations.

