Business News | Manoj Kohli Joins Alt DRX's Advisory Board, Asset Tokenisation in India Just Became Serious Business

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 5: Alt DRX, India's pioneering Tokenised Digital Real Estate Marketplace, today announced the addition of Mr. Manoj Kohli -- one of India's most respected business leaders -- to its Advisory Board, as a non-director advisor. The addition marks a watershed moment for Alt DRX and for the broader Asset Tokenisation movement in India -- signalling that the country's most battle-tested institutional minds now see this space not as speculation, but as a significant structural shift in how real assets and financial assets will be owned, traded, and democratised.

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As Tokenisation Transitions From Regional Pilots and Early Regulatory Conversation To Commercial Reality, One Of India's Foremost Business Leaders Steps In To Help Alt DRX Scale Its Vision Across India And The World

With global leadership across telecommunications, technology, renewable energy, and digital innovation, Mr. Kohli brings an unparalleled depth of strategic and operational advisory expertise to Alt DRX. As the Global Business Advisor & former MD & CEO of Bharti Airtel -- where he scaled operations across 20 countries, growing the subscriber base from two million to over 400 million -- and subsequently as Country Head of SoftBank India, where he oversaw more than US$ 15 billion in investments across landmark companies such as Ola, OYO, Zomato, Flipkart, Swiggy, and Meesho, Mr. Kohli has been at the epicentre of every major digital wave in India over the past two decades. He currently advises CEOs and founders across Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States.

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With Manoj Kohli joining an Advisory Board that already includes Mr. GN Bajpai the former Chairman of SEBI, Mr. Richard Rekhy the ex-CEO of KPMG India, Mr. Jitender Balakrishnan ex-DMD of IDBI, Mr. Ganesh Balasubramanian ex-Chairman of HSBC Technologies India and Mr Ananth Ravi a veteran from Reliance Industries; Alt DRX is quietly assembling one of the most formidable self-governance walls in Indian fintech.

"Alt DRX's Advisory Board has been assembled on one principle -- bringing together minds who have actually built institutions, scaled markets, and shaped policy, rather than merely observed them. Manoj Kohli embodies that rare combination of both strategic & operational depth that our young, but pathbreaking, company deeply needs as it enters its next phase of growth. As the Chair of Alt DRX's Advisory Board, I warmly welcome him and look forward to the wisdom he will bring to this exciting journey of building India's most trusted tokenised digital asset marketplace."-- Mr. GN Bajpai | Ex-Chairman, SEBI & LIC

"Housing is the most aspirational asset class in India and yet it has remained out of reach for many Indians. Tokenisation appears to have the potential to change that arithmetic permanently -- not as a speculative instrument, but as an asset anchored access to qualified real estate. What Alt DRX has built in a short span, with deep foundational process credibility, is truly impressive. I am delighted to contribute my experience to guide them scale this mission across India and globally."-- Mr. Manoj Kohli | Global Business Advisor I Ex-MD & CEO, Bharti Airtel | Ex-Country Head, SoftBank India

Commenting on the appointment, Anand Narayanan, Co-Founder, Alt DRX, said:

"We believe that the credibility of our governance structure is as important as the credibility of our technology. The willingness of Mr Kohli along with that of other Advisory Board members to associate with Alt DRX is a powerful validation -- both of the potential of real-world asset tokenisation as an investment category and of our approach to building it in a manner that regulators, institutions, and retail investors can trust equally."

Alt DRX is India's first D2C asset tokenisation marketplace for middle India, powered by algorithmic pricing, instant settlements and blockchain ledgers. It is also the first fintech to be licensed for Asset Tokenisation beyond the Indian shores, having been licensed by Qatar Financial Centre as a Token Service Provider, enabling B2B use cases in the middle east. The company is also in the process of obtaining consent from IFSCA, India's unified financial services regulator at GIFT City, to Tokenise USD denominated offshore assets. The company operates at an ARR of ~₹35 crores, processes ~425,000 transactions annually, and has raised ~₹45 crores in growth capital from marquee global and Indian investors. The young startup was recognised as India's 10 Tech Innovators by HDFC Capital and won the Best WealthTech Platform award at the Global Fintech Fest 2025.

Media ContactAlt DRX Communicationsashreen@altdrx.comwww.AltDRX.com

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