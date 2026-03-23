PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 23: Writer-director Manoj Tripathi's upcoming Hindi crime thriller 'Dabish', featuring Aamir Malik, Kalpana Saini, Anant Saraswat and Ram Sujan Singh in leading roles is all set for a theatrical release on April 2026 Date will be announced soon

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Inspired by a true incident, the story of "Dabish" revolves around a honest and fearless police officer DSP Rudra who has just been transferred to a new city.

On the very first day of his posting at the police station, Rudra observes a distressed complainant Sugni Devi pleading for justice, wanting to file an FIR regarding her husband's murder. A corrupt officer Chedi Lal attempts to drive her away, but Rudra intervenes and orders that the case be registered.

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Rudra initiates an investigation, determined to deliver justice. As he delves deeper, he uncovers a web of corruption and criminal collusion between politicians and certain officers of the police force, leading to a climax with a surprise in store for the audience.

Manoj Tripathi is the story, screenplay and dialogues writer of 'Dabish' that is produced by Big Screen Production. This crime thriller features three melodious songs and it has been filmed on locations across Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh), Almora (Uttarakhand) and Mumbai.

'Dabish' is produced by Sarita Tiwari and has Aamir Malik, Kalpana Saini and Anant Saraswat in lead roles. The supporting cast also featuring in pivotal characters are Ram Sujan Singh, Nilofar, Dimpy Mishra, Dev Shrichandan, Shekhar Jha, Pratham Sharma, Vinod Nahardih, Abhinav Goswami, Varsha Dhagat, Rupa Sedgulkar and Sakshi Prajapati.

Filmmaker Manoj Tripathi began his career in 2009 as an assistant director for the television series 'Agni Pariksha'. Over the years, his trajectory from Associate and Second Unit Director to Director has been highly commendable. Beyond his television success, he has also helmed numerous acclaimed stage plays as a theatre director.

Aamir Malik, who debuted alongside Varun Dhawan in 'Badlapur', skyrocketed to fame with the 2018 hit series 'Bepannaah'. Having proven his versatility across dozens of shows, he now takes on the central and powerful role of DSP Rudra Pratap Singh in the film 'Dabish'.An established name in South Indian cinema, Kalpana Saini stars as Rudra's wife in Dabish, while Anant Saraswat takes on the role of Bhanu Yadav.

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