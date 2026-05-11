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Lionel Messi has led the tributes to his former club after FC Barcelona officially secured the 2025–26 La Liga title. The Argentine legend, who currently plays for Inter Miami, took to social media minutes after the final whistle to celebrate the club’s second consecutive domestic crown. Barcelona reached the milestone in emphatic fashion, defeating arch-rivals Real Madrid 2-0 in front of a capacity crowd at the Spotify Camp Nou. The victory moved the Blaugrana to 91 points after 35 matches, establishing an unassailable 14-point lead over Madrid with only three games remaining in the season. Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram Bot Purge: Football Icon Loses Followers in Meta Cleanup.

The Lionel Messi Reaction

Shortly after the match concluded, Messi posted a message on his official Instagram account to mark the occasion. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner shared a celebratory image as Story with the caption: "Campeones!!! Visca el Barca!!!" (Champions!!! Long live Barca!!!).

Lionel Messi's Instagram Story

Lionel Messi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Despite his departure from the club in 2021, Messi has remained a vocal supporter of the team. His reaction quickly went viral among the Barcelona faithful, who viewed the message as a sign of the enduring bond between the club and its greatest-ever player.

Clasico Victory Seals the Title

The match itself was dominated by Hansi Flick’s side, who took control of the contest in the early stages. Marcus Rashford opened the scoring in the ninth minute with a spectacular free kick. The England international curled his effort into the top corner from 25 yards after Antonio Rudiger had fouled Ferran Torres. Barcelona doubled their advantage in the 18th minute through Torres himself. Following a slick attacking move, Dani Olmo provided a clever backheel into the path of Torres, who smashed a first-time finish beyond Thibaut Courtois. While Real Madrid showed more intent in the second half, with Jude Bellingham having a goal ruled out for offside, they were unable to breach a disciplined Barcelona defence led by Pau Cubarsi.

The triumph represents the 29th league title in Barcelona's history and their 11th in the last 18 seasons. It also marks a personal success for head coach Hansi Flick, who has now secured back-to-back league titles since taking over the managerial role.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Lionel Messi). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 11, 2026 08:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).