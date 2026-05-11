Nashik TCS Conversion Case: Key Accused Nida Khan Sent to 14-Day Judicial Custody

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Nashik, May 11: Nida Khan, one of the key accused in the high-profile Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)-linked s*xual harassment and alleged religious conversion case, was on Monday remanded to 14-day judicial custody by the Nashik Court. Following the court’s order, Khan was sent to Nashik Road Central Jail. She had earlier been in police custody, during which she was questioned extensively regarding several aspects of the case. Khan was produced before the court after the expiry of her police remand. After hearing submissions from both sides, the court ordered that she be lodged in judicial custody as the investigation progresses.

The case is currently being probed by the Nashik Police, with a Special Investigation Team (SIT) conducting inquiries owing to the sensitive nature of the allegations. Nida Khan was arrested by the Maharashtra Police on May 7 after allegedly remaining absconding for several days. Nashik TCS Conversion Case: House Where Nida Khan Found Shelter To Face Bulldozer Action, Says Maharashtra Minister Sanjay Shirsat (Watch Video).

According to officials, she was apprehended from a residential apartment in Kaiser Colony in the Naregaon area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, where she had reportedly been staying with family members, including her parents, brother, and aunt. Police sources said surveillance teams had been monitoring the location for nearly two days before she was arrested.

The arrest was jointly executed by the Nashik SIT, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Police Commissionerate, and the Crime Branch. Senior officials had constituted a dedicated investigation team considering the gravity and public sensitivity surrounding the case. TCS Harassment Case: TCS Asks Employees at Nashik Office To Work From Home for Safety Reasons, Women’s Organisations Hold Protest.

The residence where Nida Khan found shelter during her hiding for over a month is set to face demolition in a day or two, said Maharashtra Minister Sanjay Shirsat on Monday.

The Maharashtra minister, speaking about the gravity of crime, said that this was a very serious incident as she was given cover by an AIMIM corporator for over 35-40 days, and such an act makes him complicit too in the crime.

He said that the corporator’s house is set to face bulldozer action because it was built illegally, and the owner also failed to submit valid documents when the Municipal Corporation demanded papers. “The Municipal Corporation has given a three-day notice to the corporator, and it will certainly face demolition,” the minister told IANS.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 11, 2026 08:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).