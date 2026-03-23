New Delhi, March 23: Calling the escalating situation in West Asia “concerning” and “worrisome,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday told the Lok Sabha that the ongoing conflict is posing serious economic, national security and humanitarian challenges for India.

“The situation in West Asia at this time is concerning. The situation in West Asia is worrisome,” the Prime Minister said, highlighting the region’s critical role in global energy supplies, trade routes and the large Indian diaspora.

“This conflict has been going on for more than three weeks. It has a severe impact on the global economy and the lives of the people, and that is why the world is urging all sides for an early resolution to this conflict,” he added. Middle East Conflict: PM Narendra Modi To Take Stock of Oil and Gas Situation Amid Escalating Tensions in West Asia.

Energy Supplies and Trade Routes Under Pressure

Prime Minister Modi underlined the strategic importance of the region for India’s economy.

“India has extensive trade relations with countries at war and affected by the conflict. The region where the conflict is taking place is also an important route for our trade with other countries around the world, particularly for a large portion of our crude oil and gas needs,” he said.

Narendra Modi Calls West Asia Conflict ‘Worrisome’, Flags Impact on India

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Raising concerns over shipping disruptions, he noted, “Movement of ships through the Strait of Hormuz has become difficult. Crude oil and fertilisers are affected by stress in the Strait of Hormuz region. Our focus is to reduce the difficulties faced by people.”

“We are keeping a close watch on shipping routes,” he added, assuring that several Indian ships stranded in the region have reached safely. PM Narendra Modi Holds Another Phone Call With Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian, Conveys Eid and Nowruz Greetings Amid Middle East Conflict.

Safety of Indians Top Priority

Highlighting the presence of a large Indian diaspora, the Prime Minister said, “Approximately one crore Indians live and work in the Gulf countries. Commercial ships operate there. The number of Indian crew members is also very high.”

Emphasising government efforts, he stated, “In times of crisis, the safety of Indians is our highest priority. Whether Indian workers or tourists, everyone is being helped.”

“Since the war began, more than 3,75,000 Indians have returned safely to India. From Iran alone, nearly 1,000 Indians have returned safely so far, of which over 700 are medical students.”

He further added, “Since this war began, every possible help needed by every Indian is being provided. 24×7 control rooms and emergency helplines have been set up in India and in other affected countries.”

Multi-Dimensional Challenges for India

The Prime Minister warned that the crisis has created wide-ranging challenges.

“This war has also created unforeseen challenges for India. These challenges are economic, related to national security, and humanitarian,” he said.

Calling for unity, he added, “Due to these various reasons, India’s concerns are naturally greater. Therefore, it is essential that a unified voice and consensus reach the world regarding this crisis from the Parliament.”

Government Reviews Sector-Wide Impact

According to official assessments, the government has reviewed the impact across key sectors including agriculture, fertilisers, food security, petroleum, power, MSMEs, trade and finance. Measures are being planned to ensure uninterrupted availability of fuel, food and fertilisers, along with stable power supply and alternative sourcing strategies.

“The conflict is an evolving situation, and the entire world is affected in some form. In such a situation, all efforts must be made to safeguard the citizens from the impact of this conflict,” PM Modi said.

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