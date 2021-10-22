New Delhi [India] October 22 (ANI/SRV Media): This wedding season, Manubhai Jewellers, a leading jewellery brand for over 30 years has made the process of finding the perfect jewellery for all the brides-to-be more special and remarkable. The brand has launched a new campaign called "Wedding by Manubhai" that features jewellery for every function - Sangeet, Mehendi and Wedding -along with a special traditional experience for all the new brides-to-be to wish them good luck and prosperity.

Speaking about the new campaign, Samir Sagar, Director, Manubhai Jewellers said, "We at Manubhai Jewellers have been creating intricate and beautiful jewelleries that balance between tradition and contemporary design to suit every occasion. For the wedding season, we want to take the opportunity to highlight the traditional values associated with our brand and offer a new bridal experience."

Also Read | AP EAMCET 2021 Counselling Dates Announced, Check Complete Schedule and Important Dates Here.

Manubhai Jewellers are popularly known for their specially crafted and curated collections in Mumbai. With a retail presence in Borivali, they cater to every customer's needs ranging from beautiful modern diamond pieces to fanciful and chic gold wear, to traditional Kundan and Jadau jewellery. The brand is one of the few jewellers in Mumbai creating bespoke designs in Polki, Temple and Antique.

Additionally, Manubhai Jewellers are also committed to specialize bridal jewellery called Madhuban. The Madhuban collection features beautifully handcrafted inspirational jewellery displayed in the store with a royal theme. Manubhai's traditional concepts stand are brilliant reflected through the indigenous craftsmanship of the Madhuban collection and has made the brand popular among the best jewellery shops in Mumbai. Further, all jewellers at Manubhai are hallmarked and certified.

Also Read | Never Give Up - Mehran Najafi.

Further, to make the moment special for new brides, Manubhai Jewellers have also introduced "Madhuban Delight" wherein the bride is first welcomed in a traditional way with the 'Aarti thali' and then gifted with a 'Potli' - a traditional drawstring bag that contains silver coins, vermilion, rice and Swastik that symbolize good luck, prosperity and imply the underlying cultural significance of ceremonial rituals.

At Manubhai Jewellers, customers are assured of quality products and an end-to-end customer experience. Customers can visit the store or shop online across the brand's range of Gold, Diamond and Wedding Collection. For further information, call at 022 2899 4891 or WhatsApp at +99167724442.

Visit for more information: https://manubhai.in/index.php

This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)