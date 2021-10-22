Hyderabad, October 22: The schedule for AP EAMCET 2021 counselling has been announced by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). The AP EAMCET counselling registration and fee payment will begin on October 25 and will continue till October 30. Reports inform that the classes for the fresh batch will begin on November 15. The announcement of the AP EAMCET 2021 counselling schedule was made by State Education Minister Adimalapu Suresh in a press conference on October 21.

During the press meet, the minister has also notified that the AP EAMCET 2021 counselling will be held in only one round. The certificate verification will be done from October 26 to 30. Students can choose to verify their documents online or offline. The AP EAMCET Result 2021 was declared on September 8, 2021.

Events AP EAMCET Counselling Dates AP EAMCET Result 2021 September 8, 2021 AP EAPCET Counselling - Round 1 AP EAMCET 2021 counselling registration October 25 to 30, 2021 Payment of AP EAMCET 2021 Counselling Fee October 25 to 30, 2021 AP EAMCET 2021 document verification October 26 to 30, 2021

AP EAMCET, now known as AP EAPCET (Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test) is conducted every year for admission into engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy UG courses offered by the participating institutes of the state.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 22, 2021 04:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).