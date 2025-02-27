India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], February 27: In its continued commitment to supporting the legal fraternity, Manupatra, a pioneer in legal technology, organized the Law Teachers Conclave across India's East, West, North, and South regions in collaboration with leading law schools. This initiative aimed to enhance learning, development, and digital transformation in legal education.

Also Read | Bareilly: Boy Who Got Father Arrested for Sister's Murder Dies by Suicide After Failing To Secure His Bail in Uttar Pradesh.

By hosting the conclave at regional levels, Manupatra sought to ensure accessibility and inclusivity for educators nationwide. The conclaves were organized in partnership with:

1. West Region Law Teachers Conclave - in association with GNLU, Gandhinagar

Also Read | SLBC Tunnel Collapse: Rescue Teams Intensify Operation in Telangana's Nagarkurnool Tunnel To Save 8 Trapped Labourers.

2. South Region Law Teachers Conclave - in association with R.V. University, Bengaluru

3. North Region Law Teachers Conclave - in association with NLU, Delhi

4. East Region Law Teachers Conclave - in association with NLU, Odisha

The conclaves witnessed participation from over 1,200 law educators, including full-time, part-time, ad-hoc, and visiting faculty members from across India. These events were supported by the hosting universities and industry bodies such as SILF and GCAI.

With over 70 speakers and resource persons, the conclaves featured insightful discussions on a wide range of topics under the theme "Empowering Legal Educators for Tomorrow."

Key Takeaways from the Conclave

The deliberations at the Manupatra Law Teachers Conclave highlighted critical challenges and advancements needed in legal education, including:

1. Integration of Technology in Legal Education - Law faculties require training in digital resources and innovative teaching methodologies to enhance student learning outcomes.

2. Pedagogical Enhancements - There is a need to transition from traditional lecture-based teaching to interactive and experiential learning, such as moot courts, case studies, and interdisciplinary approaches.

3. Practical Exposure and Industry Collaboration - Faculty members should engage more with the legal industry, including law firms, the judiciary, and corporate legal teams, to align academic teachings with real-world practices.

4. Global Competencies and Cross-Disciplinary Learning - Law schools must prepare students for international legal frameworks and develop skills in analytical thinking, project management, and professional ethics.

5. Academic Social Responsibility (ASR) - A call for stronger collaboration between academia, industry, and government to foster holistic legal education.

Recommendations for a National Capacity Building Program

In response to these observations, Manupatra is proposing a National Capacity Building Program for Law Faculty, emphasizing:

* Regular faculty development workshops and certification programs endorsed by the Bar Council of India (BCI) and University Grants Commission (UGC).

* Workshops and training sessions focusing on digital literacy, emerging legal fields, and contemporary teaching methodologies.

* A national-level digital resource hub offering curated content, research materials, and interactive teaching guides.

* Exchange programs and global collaborations to expose law faculty to international best practices.

* Mentorship programs where senior legal educators and industry experts guide young faculty members.

* Establishment of legal education research centers to enhance teaching methodologies in law schools.

* Secondment programs for law faculty to gain practical experience by working with law firms and corporations, which they can integrate into their teaching.

A well-structured, government-backed Capacity Building Program will significantly improve the quality of legal education in India and contribute to producing competent legal professionals who uphold the rule of law effectively.

Manupatra urges all stakeholders to consider this recommendation and initiate the necessary discussions to develop a framework for the Capacity Building Program. Manupatra remains committed to collaborating and providing further insights to support this important initiative.

More details https://www.manupatracademy.com/home/event

About Manupatra

Manupatra, a leading legaltech company, has been at the forefront of innovation in law and technology since 2000. Its flagship online legal research platform is the preferred tool for legal professionals, offering comprehensive legal research solutions. Manupatra also provides a suite of legal operations solutions, including contract lifecycle management, compliance management, case management, notice management, and litigation tracking.

For media inquiries, please contact: Priyanka Patel Manupatra

Email: ppatel@manupatra.com

Website: https://www.manupatrafast.com/?t=desktop

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)