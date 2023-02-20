Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 20 (ANI/PNN): Shivazza Sundaram Group, with a legacy of more than 23 years and a strong focus on innovation, has announced the appointment of Sharman Joshi as its national brand ambassador for MAPISA369, its latest venture. The group has been a pioneer in the import of tiles and marble from Spain, Italy, Malaysia, and China, and is also involved in building construction and film production.

With the expansion of the group's turnover to over 100 crores and the creation of over 2,000 jobs, the group is now entering into the building construction chemicals market with a range of products including tile adhesive, wall putty, grout, ready mix plaster, block joint mortar, and waterproofing materials, all under the brand name MAPISA369.

The MAPISA369 brand takes inspiration from Nikola Tesla's secret code, which is based on the law of attraction technique. Tesla believed that the numbers 3, 6, and 9 play an important role in nature, and that understanding their power could help one unlock the secret door of the universe and make their wishes come true. The number 3 represents the direct source of the universe, the number 6 represents our internal power, and the number 9 helps us to disconnect from our past and reduce negative vibes.

The company's mission is to achieve customer recognition and stakeholder satisfaction and to become the leading brand in the construction building material products market. With the goal of adding a turnover of 200 crores by 2025, the company aims to inspire its clients with innovative products, design, and service that enrich people's lives and contribute to social prosperity.

The leadership team of Shivazza Sundaram Group, including co-founders Ashok H Choudhary and Prashant K Dhoot, and technical partner Awneendra Yadav, brings a wealth of experience in the building materials and construction industry. They are committed to the group's vision of creating a better life full of positive energy, love, peace, success, health, and happiness. They believe in growing, contributing, and celebrating together and consider ethics, humanity, morality, and spirituality to be essential components of success.

In Sharman Joshi, the MAPISA369 brand has found a talented and versatile actor who has won the hearts of audiences with his performances. His association with the brand is expected to help the company connect with a wider audience and create a strong brand identity.

MAPISA369 aims to be the destination for customers to save money and time, and with its innovative products and commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, it is well on its way to achieving this goal. With the backing of the Shivazza Sundaram Group, MAPISA369 is poised to become a major player in the building construction chemicals market in the years to come.

The leadership team has achieved notable accomplishments in their respective fields. Ashok H Choudhary was recently honored with the highly esteemed National Award by the President of India. Prashant K Dhoot, with over 25 years of experience in the building material and construction industry, has made significant contributions to the industry.

Awneendra Yadav, who previously worked at Fosroc Chemical for ten years, played a pivotal role in setting up Reliance Industries' Jamnagar plant. Currently, he works for Master Builders Solutions, a leading global brand in the chemical industry. He was also assigned the project for the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project.

