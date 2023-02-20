National Pancake Day is observed every year on February 21. It is a day to celebrate one of the oldest breakfast foods, which is many people’s favourite even today. Pancakes are a very common breakfast in many countries. It can be made in different varieties and paired with any toppings. It is one of the easiest and quickest breakfast options available today. As you celebrate National Pancake Day 2023, we at LatestLY have compiled a collection of recipes to try and celebrate the day. From Banana Oatmeal to Chocolate Pancakes, 4 Easy Pancake Recipes To Try at Home.

Easy Fluffy Pancakes

This is the easiest and most rewarding pancake you will find online. These tender pancakes will melt in your mouth, and the drizzle of maple syrup will enhance their taste. Shrove Tuesday 2023: Easy Fastnacht Recipe To Try On Fastnacht Day, a Pennsylvanian Dutch Celebration.

Souffle Pancake With An Egg

You can make one big fluffy pancake or two small ones with this recipe. However, it would be easier to make 2 small pancakes instead of one big as it may break due to the soft and fluffy texture. A bigger pancake may also need lower heat and a longer cooking time.

Poha Pancake

If you are willing to have a healthy pancake while celebrating National Pancake Day 2023, you must try this recipe for Poha Pancake. Loaded with healthy vegetables and delicious spices, this is a unique type of pancake that you can’t afford to miss.

Banana Oatmeal Pancake

For all the fitness freaks, this is one of the healthiest breakfast options you can try. Made with banana and oatmeal, and these pancakes are highly nutritious and delicious at the same time.

National Pancake day is an opportunity for many to try and experiment with different ingredients to make their favourite type of pancake. Wishing everyone a Happy National Pancake Day 2023!

