Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19: Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd. (BSE: 503101) (NSE: MARATHON) (ISIN: INE182D01020), one of the leading real estate companies engaged in the development of residential and commercial projects, announces its financial results for the Second Quarter (Q2 FY25) ended September 30th, 2024.

* Proposed increase in fund raising limit to Rs. 1000 crores

* Impressive 43% YoY growth in PAT to Rs. 49 crores

Commenting on the Company's performance, Chetan Shah, Chairman & Managing Director, Marathon NextGen Realty Limited, said, "We are pleased to report strong performance in Q2 FY25, marked by a stellar 43% YoY increase in PAT to Rs49 crores. This performance reflects robust demand and increased offtake across key projects like Monte South, Millennium, and Futurex. We have also witnessed significant increase in realization rates, driven by strategic pricing and high-quality project offerings.

Construction remains in full swing across projects, supporting timely delivery and enhancing customer satisfaction. In addition, we have dramatically reduced our finance costs and are on track with our debt reduction efforts, maintaining a low net debt-to-equity ratio that reinforces our strong financial position.

Looking ahead, we are optimistic about our upcoming launches in Monte South, Neo Park, Nexzone, and Neo Valley. Positioned in prime locations and designed with distinctive, appealing features, these projects are expected to sustain strong sales momentum and profitability over the coming years.

To support our growth ambitions and strengthen our portfolio, we have raised our fund-raising limit to Rs1000 crores. These funds will be allocated strategically toward new project acquisitions, further debt reduction, and working capital needs, providing a solid foundation for future expansion.

With a strong pipeline of projects and focus on quality, we remain committed to delivering exceptional value to our stakeholders."

Operational Highlights for Q2 FY25*

* Area sold stood at 55,694 sq. ft.

* Booking value stood at Rs. 128 crores

* Collections stood at Rs. 182 crores

Consolidated Q2 FY25* Financial Performance

* Total Revenues stood at Rs. 166 crores

* EBITDA stood at Rs. 72 crores

* Profit before Tax (PBT) stood at Rs. 49 crores

* Profit After Tax (PAT) stood at Rs. 49 crores

Net Debt

* Net Debt reduced to Rs. 685 crores as on 30th September'24 compared to Rs. 718 crores as on 30th June'24

* Net Debt to equity declined to 0.62x as on 30th September'24 compared to 0.68x as on 30th June'24

BSE: 503101 | NSE: MARATHON | ISIN: INE182D01020 | SECTOR: REAL ESTATE

Quarterly Earnings Release | Q2 FY25

Cash Flows

As on 30th September '24,

* Balance collections from sold units (completed + Ongoing) in all launched projects stood at Rs. 734 crores.

* Total Pending Estimated Project cost to be incurred stands at Rs. 805 crores.

* Total estimated revenue from unsold inventory stands at Rs. 1,348 crores.

* Net Surplus cashflow stands at Rs. 1,277 crores.

*Based on 40% revenue share for Monte South project

Note: Data based on Carpet Area

About Marathon NextGen Realty Ltd.

For over 52 years now, Marathon Group has been helping shape Mumbai's skyline. Founded in 1969 by Ramniklal Zaverbhai Shah, the Group has completed over 100 projects in the city with a portfolio encompassing townships, affordable housing, luxury residential, retail, small business spaces, and corporate parks. Marathon is design-driven and engineering-focused with a leadership team comprising of technocrats. Chetan Shah, Chairman & Mayur Shah, Vice-Chairman, have completed their engineering from US and the third generation of the company comprising of the three head of project -Kaivalya Shah, Parmeet Shah, and Samyag Shah are highly qualified having completed their education from US and bring years of real estate experience. Marathon has strong in-house capabilities in design, engineering, execution, marketing, and sales and prides itself on its transparency, customer- centricity and is among one of the most trusted Developers.

The Group has ongoing projects & land banks at Lower Parel, Byculla, Mulund, Bhandup, Thane, Dombivli and Panvel. More information is available at https://www.marathonnextgen.com/

DISCLAIMER:

Some of the statements in this communication may be 'forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. Actual results might differ substantially from those expressed or implied. Important developments that could affect the company's operations include changes in the industry structure, significant changes in the political and economic environment in India and overseas, tax laws, duties, litigation, and labour relations.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2560260/MARATHON_Futurex.jpg

