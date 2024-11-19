Mumbai, November 19: The BGMI 3.5 update release date has been officially confirmed by Krafton, the publisher of Battlegrounds Mobile India. The upcoming BGMI 3.5 update is set to release on November 21, 2024, and offers glimpses of what the players will get. Battlegrounds Mobile India has been famous among players because it offers an enhanced gameplay experience fueled by the PUBG game that was prevalent in India.

The BGMI 3.5 update will introduce an "Icemire Frontier"-themed mode and a few other gameplay advancements as winter is around the corner. Battlegrounds Mobile India players will enjoy the game while playing in a "frozen" mode, allowing them to escape into icy landscapes and pass the unique challenges posed by the game. Hitman World of Assassination Coming to PS VR2 on March 27, 2025; Check Details.

The upcoming BGMI 3.5 update, in addition to offering stunning visuals in a frozen-themed landscape, is expected to introduce some new weapons and new gameplay mechanics. The new update package of BGMI may introduce popular models, including Metro Royale and Warehouse, offering the players much-needed gameplay satisfaction. PlayStation Announces New Set of LEGO Horizon Adventures, Pre-Order Starts Today; Check Details.

While the BGMI 3.5 update is set to offer a new A10 Royal Pass to the players, BGMI new update may also introduce new rewards and opportunities forto progress the game and make the missions or tasks more engaging and rewarding. The player who invested hours playing Battlegrounds Mobile India may find this update particularly interesting in testing their skills and readiness to accept new challenges. The update will include Frozen Tundra Mode and new vehicles like Snow Tigers, Mammoths and so on. It will include Ice Fortress, glacier skins and winter outfits.

