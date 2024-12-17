New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), India's leading passenger vehicle manufacturer, has achieved an extraordinary milestone by producing two million vehicles in single calendar year.

According to Maruti Suzuki, this feat makes Maruti Suzuki the first original equipment manufacturer (OEM) in India to reach this landmark and the first among Suzuki Motor Corporation's global facilities to achieve such a scale.

The 2 millionth vehicle, an Ertiga, rolled out from Maruti Suzuki's state-of-the-art facility in Manesar, Haryana. Out of the total production, 60 per cent came from the company's Haryana plants, while the remaining 40 per cent was contributed by the Gujarat facility. Baleno, Fronx, Ertiga, WagonR, and Brezza emerged as the top models manufactured during 2024.

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, "The 2 million production milestone is a testament to India's manufacturing potential and our dedication to 'Make in India' initiative. This achievement reflects our commitment, alongside our supplier and dealer partners, to driving economic growth, supporting nation building, and making India's automobile industry self-reliant and globally competitive."

He added, "We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our customers, employees, and value chain partners for their continued support and for being an integral part of this historic journey."

Maruti Suzuki's production milestone comes at a time of strong growth in the Indian and global automobile markets. The company currently operates three manufacturing facilities--two in Haryana (Gurgaon and Manesar) and one in Gujarat (Hansalpur)--with a combined annual production capacity of 2.35 million units.

To meet rising demand, Maruti Suzuki is establishing a greenfield manufacturing facility in Kharkhoda, Haryana, which is expected to commence operations in 2025 with an annual capacity of 2.5 lakh units.

Once fully operational, the Kharkhoda facility will add 1 million units annually to Maruti Suzuki's capacity. Additionally, plans are underway for another greenfield facility with an annual capacity of one million units, with the company in the process of finalizing its location.

Maruti Suzuki has consistently championed the 'Make in India' initiative, contributing nearly 40 per cent of India's total passenger vehicle exports. Over the past three years, the company has been India's top passenger vehicle exporter, shipping 17 models, including the Fronx, Jimny, Baleno, Dzire, and Swift, to around 100 countries worldwide. (ANI)

