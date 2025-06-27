VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 27: Mast Banarasi Paan, India's pioneering tobacco-free paan franchise, is rapidly transforming the traditional paan industry. It is the first brand in India to innovate the paan cafe franchise model in India. Under the dynamic leadership of its founder and CEO, Panchanand Thakur, the brand has successfully expanded to over 400 outlets nationwide, bringing the authentic taste of Banarasi paan to every corner of India. It stands as the most experienced and trusted brand worldwide.

Also Read | 'Kannappa' Movie Review: Vishnu Manchu's Mythological Saga Is an Exhausting Watch Despite Akshay Kumar, Prabhas and Mohanlal's Star Cameos (LatestLY Exclusive).

Thakur's vision to offer a healthier, guilt-free indulgence has resonated deeply with consumers. Mast Banarasi Paan prides itself on a diverse menu of over 60 unique, tobacco-free flavors, crafted with premium ingredients and a commitment to hygiene. This innovative approach is not only redefining paan culture but also fostering entrepreneurship through a low-investment, high-return franchise model. Mast Banarasi Paan is truly building an ecosystem where tradition meets innovation, making "paan" a family-friendly and health-conscious delight.

Why Choose Mast Banarasi Paan?

Also Read | Mwaka Halwiindi Trending Video: Alleged 18+ Leaked Viral Clip of Zambia Influencer Raises Questions on Online Ethics and Privacy.

* India's First Organized Paan Franchise

* 100% Tobacco-Free Menu

* 60+ Delicious Paan Flavours

* 400+ Successfully Running Outlets

* Full Franchise Support & Training

* Trusted Brand with Nationwide Reach

Looking Ahead

As Mast Banarasi Paan continues its growth journey, the brand aims to expand internationally and touch lives across borders. The goal is to make flavored, healthy paan not just a treat but a tradition people embrace with pride and joy.

"We invite everyone to be part of this journey--not just as customers, but as partners. Together, let's build a tobacco-free India, one paan at a time," adds Mr. Thakur.

For more information on franchise opportunities or to locate your nearest outlet, visit https://www.mastbanarasipaan.com/ or follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube @mastbanarasipaan.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)