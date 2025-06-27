Kannappa Movie Review: During one of its promotional events, a Kannappa cast member warned that anyone who disliked the film would incur Lord Shiva’s wrath. Evidently fearing that divine retribution might not suffice, the team has also issued a notice threatening legal action against 'malicious' criticism - a term broad enough to cover almost anything. So, at the risk of angering Lord Shiva and getting sued, I have to admit that Kannappa proved an exhausting watch. ‘Kannappa’: Vishnu Manchu Film's Makers Say ‘Misuse, Distortion, or Defamatory Acts Against Film or Its Stakeholders Will Be Legally Challenged’

Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, the film retells the legend of Kannappa, a hunter turned ardent Shiva bhakt whose act of supreme devotion is commemorated at the Srikalahasteeswara Temple in Andhra Pradesh. Vishnu Manchu not only plays the lead but also writes the story and screenplay. Star cameos abound: Akshay Kumar takes on Lord Shiva, while Mohanlal and Prabhas appear as his avatars Kirata and Rudra, respectively.

‘Kannappa’ Movie Review - The Plot

Set a few years after the dawn of Kaliyugam, we meet Thinna (Manchu), son of chieftain Nathanathudu (R Sarathkumar) of one of the hamlets in a forest. Scarred by witnessing his friend’s ritual sacrifice as a child, Thinna rejects gods and worship outright. As an adult he becomes a fearsome warrior and hunter, wielding a bow that doubles as a pair of dagger-blades. He falls for Nemalla (Preithy Mukundan), daughter of the neighbouring hamlet’s chief (Madhoo).

Threat looms when barbarian leader Kala Mukha (Arpit Ranka) marches on the forest to seize the elusive Vayu Lingam - accessible only through self-styled super-devotee Mahadeva Shasthri (Mohan Babu). Thinna is chosen to command the combined hamlet forces, but his atheism clashes with their sacrificial rites and he is exiled by his own father.

Watch the Trailer of 'Kannappa':

Unbeknownst to him, Lord Shiva (Akshay Kumar) is orchestrating events, convinced that Thinna’s disbelief can be transformed into unparalleled devotion. How that transformation unfolds is the crux of the tale.

‘Kannappa’ Movie Review - Take Too Long to Get to Main Point

If you already know Kannappa’s folklore and how Thinna earns that name, be prepared to wait... for a long, long time for that to happen. The first half labours over showing the hero's mass and softer side, while glossing over its numerous characters and a romantic track; the second half piles on revenge drama and a major battle before finally reaching to the legend itself. Manchu’s screenplay tries to court both devotional sensibilities and mass-market masala, complete with slo-mo action scenes, mass elevation sequences, needless comedy track, skimpy heroine costumes, and a camera that knows exactly where to linger. Familiar tropes keep piling up, and the actual myth only surfaces in the third act of an exhaustingly three-hour-long film.

A Still From Kannappa

To my surprise, Kannappa occasionally flirts with progressive ideas. Thinna’s rejection of blind faith and ritualistic dogma makes him compelling early on. At one point Rudra tells Nemalla that forcing one’s manner of worship on others is wrong. The script even questions letting a single gatekeeper decide who may access sacred spaces.

But this is still a devotional film, so the atheist must convert. In doing so, the story undermines its own critique of tradition. Spoilers: Thinna’s ultimate sacrifice - meant to be selfless - nevertheless validates the very rituals he opposed, a contradiction the script glosses over in the name of 'selfless devotion'. ‘Kannappa’: Actor Raghu Babu Warns Trolls Will Face ‘Lord Shiva’s Wrath’ for Hating Vishnu Manchu’s Mythological Film (Watch Video).

A Still From Kannappa

Also, I couldn’t help recalling OMG - Oh My God!, where another atheist challenging fakery is converted into a devotee by Lord Shiva, also played by Akshay Kumar. Deliberate echo or accidental déjà vu? You decide.

When Kannappa finally focuses on getting to that transformation part, especially after Prabhas’s electrifying cameo, it gains some momentum. But stretched-out melodrama saps its remaining energy as the film drags itself towards the end mark.

‘Kannappa’ Movie Review - A Visual Mixed Bag

Technically, Kannappa is uneven. Shooting in real locations was smart, yielding beautiful backdrops, especially for songs. Yet, this choice feels partly budgetary, as the limited VFX – often masked by nighttime scenes – looks ropey. Costumes and makeup pass muster: female characters flash as much skin as a 'family' film permits, while every villain shares a suspiciously similar tattoo artist and hairdresser.

A Still From Kannappa

Action sequences are ordinary. The pre-climax battle - clearly influenced by Baahubali: The Beginning - suffers from choppy editing, murky lighting and an anticlimactic finish. Also, must every Indian epic film now recreate The Avengers "Assemble" moment from the first Avengers movie? First Adipurush, now this.

Outside the gloomy battles and the lustful glances at the heroine's curves, Sheldon Chau’s cinematography is decent. Stephen Devassy’s music - songs and score alike - is a definite plus, occasionally peppered with Malayali flavours (notably during a duel between the hero and the heroine that also feels Baahubali-inspired).

‘Kannappa’ Movie Review - The Performances

Performance-wise, Vishnu Manchu is decent as the lead. He showcases mass appeal for two-thirds of the film before tackling dramatic material in the last third. His transition from cool warrior to frenzied devotee isn’t entirely convincing, but that’s on the writing. Preithy Mukundan holds her own in key scenes but is often relegated to eye-candy or damsel-in-distress.

A Still From Kannappa

Among the cameos, Akshay Kumar is stiff in places yet charismatic; Kajal Aggarwal makes a graceful Parvati. Mohanlal’s interval appearance, a tale borrowed from Arjuna’s Mahabharata saga, feels redundant in an already lengthy film - especially as Prabhas later fulfils the same narrative purpose with more impact. Still, Mohanlal is imposing and even dubs himself in Telugu.

A Still From Kannappa

Unsurprisingly, the massiest cameo belongs to Prabhas. He gets a scene-stealing entry and anchors the film when it totally loses its plotting. While I didn't like how some of his scenes were lit, his cool panache will surely thrill fans. Mohan Babu and R Sarathkumar stand out among the supporting cast; Brahmanandam’s comedy track could easily have been excised.

‘Kannappa’ Movie Review - Final Thoughts

Kannappa feels like a film torn between two identities - one that wants to be an emotional retelling of a powerful myth, and another that’s desperate to be a massy fantasy spectacle with a Baahubali hangover. The result is a bloated, often frustrating watch that squanders its mystical premise, with the potential for genuine emotional heft, in trying to be a starry vehicle for its lead hero, while Prabha's starry cameo comes a bit too late to the rescue.

Rating: 2.0

