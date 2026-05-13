Business News | Matrixdock Expands Tokenized Silver (XAGm) to Sui, Enabling Institutional-Grade Access for On-Chain Finance

PRNewswire

Singapore, May 13: Matrixdock today announced the expansion of its tokenized silver product, XAGm, to Sui, extending its on-chain commodities offering beyond Ethereum. The move enables institutional-grade silver to be actively used across trading, lending, and collateralized applications, reflecting a broader shift in on-chain finance from asset issuance toward real financial execution.

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- Institutional-grade Silver is now accessible on Sui, expanding XAGm's use in on-chain financial systems

A new phase of on-chain finance is emerging. Real-world assets (RWAs) are no longer defined by their ability to be tokenized, but by their ability to function--moving, interacting, and serving as collateral within programmable financial systems.

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Sui is a next-generation Layer 1 blockchain built for scalable finance and global payments. It makes assets, permissions, and user data programmable and ownable, thereby serving as the ideal platform for broader utilization of RWAs. Matrixdock complements this foundation by serving the reserve layer for on-chain finance--bringing institutional-grade assets on-chain with transparency, asset integrity, and real utility.

Today, this shared vision advances as Matrixdock brings Matrixdock Silver (XAGm) to Sui, extending its collaboration beyond tokenized gold into a greater on-chain commodities strategy.

XAGm is a fully allocated, institutional-grade tokenized silver asset backed by London Bullion Market Association (LBMA)-accredited silver. Natively issued on Sui, each token is directly linked to underlying vaulted bullion, supported by independent verification and professional custody. By bringing silver on-chain, XAGm transforms a traditionally static asset into one that can move seamlessly across trading, lending, and collateralized financial applications.

Despite growing demand for silver exposure, institutional-grade on-chain silver remains scarce. Existing products often lack verifiable reserves, sufficient liquidity, or the ability to integrate into financial applications.

The Sui Foundation has indicated plans to allocate a portion of its treasury into XAGm, signaling alignment and confidence in tokenized silver as a reserve-grade asset within on-chain financial infrastructure.

From Issuance to Execution

Ethereum established the foundation for tokenized assets-prioritizing transparency, composability, and market access. Within this environment, XAGm demonstrated that institutional-grade commodities can exist on-chain with verifiable backing.

Sui represents the next phase.

With its horizontally scalable architecture, parallel execution engine, and sub-second finality, Sui enables assets to operate within high-performance financial systems -- where they are not only issued, but actively used. This marks a broader transition in blockchain design: from passive issuance layers to execution environments capable of supporting real-time financial activity at scale.

This transition is driven by two forces: growing demand for reliable collateral in DeFi, and the emergence of high-performance blockchains capable of supporting real-time financial activity.

"Tokenized assets are at the forefront of this new era of global finance, where assets move at the speed of messages, and Sui is uniquely positioned to underpin and power all the necessary components at scale," said Adeniyi Abiodun, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer at Mysten Labs, the original contributors to Sui. "We're pleased to work with Matrixdock to expand into its tokenized silver product, XAGm."

Silver as a Functional Asset

Unlike gold, which primarily serves as a store of value, silver presents a fundamentally different profile. Its industrial demand and higher volatility make it structurally suited for active financial use.

"Gold proved that real-world assets can exist on-chain. Silver is where they start to function," said Eva Meng, Head of Matrixdock.

"Following gold, silver represents the next evolution of on-chain commodities--where liquidity, utility, and programmability converge. With XAGm, we are enabling silver to function as institutional-grade collateral across decentralized markets, without compromising on transparency or asset integrity. There are very few spot silver assets today that meet the requirements of DeFi at an institutional standard, and this is the gap XAGm is designed to fill. Sui's architecture allows us to deliver this at scale."

XAGm introduces Matrixdock's Fungible Reserve Standard (FRS), an issuance framework that preserves fungibility while reconciling token supply with underlying reserves as real-world carry is recognized over time. This ensures that token supply remains consistently aligned with underlying assets without introducing hidden risk or compromising composability across DeFi.

As on-chain derivatives markets evolve-particularly with rising demand for silver perpetuals-the need for underlying spot assets that can support trading, hedging, and collateralization becomes essential. Assets such as XAGm are no longer optional-they become foundational infrastructure.

Infrastructure Designed to Scale

Sui's parallel execution model, sub-second finality, and horizontally scalable infrastructure enable instantaneous, cost-efficient transactions -- critical for high-frequency financial use cases and collateral movement. Its security and reliability provide the foundation for global-scale adoption of tokenized real-world assets.

This shift -- from issuance to execution, from representation to utility -- reflects a structural redefinition of how real-world assets participate in financial systems. Together, Matrixdock and Sui are advancing a shared vision: reserve-grade assets that are transparent, verifiable, and natively integrated into internet capital markets.

About Sui

Sui, where money moves as freely as messages, is a next-generation Layer 1 blockchain built for scalable finance and global payments. Founded by the core team behind Meta's stablecoin initiative and powered by an object-centric model, Sui makes assets, permissions, and user data programmable and ownable. Sui's primitives offer builders everything they need to create high-performance payments and financial applications, including instant agentic payments. Learn more at sui.io.

Contact: media@sui.io

About Matrixdock

Matrixdock is Asia's leading real-world asset (RWA) tokenization platform, focused on bringing institutional-grade assets onto on-chain capital markets through fully allocated, transparent and verifiable structures.

Its products include Matrixdock Gold (XAUm) and Silver (XAGm), each backed 1:1 by LBMA-accredited bullion with token-to-bar allocation, and STBT, a tokenized short-term U.S. Treasury product designed for on-chain liquidity and collateral use. All assets are held in professional custody, independently verified, with full transparency and integration across leading blockchain ecosystems.

Matrixdock also partners with sovereign and institutional initiatives, including the architecture and technical development of TER, the world's first sovereign-backed gold token for Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC) in the Kingdom of Bhutan.

Matrixdock is building the reserve layer for on-chain capital markets.

Matrixdock official website: https://www.matrixdock.com/

Contact: support@matrixdock.com

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