PRNewswire

Singapore, March 17: Matrixdock, a Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization platform, today announced the launch of XAGm, an institutional-grade tokenized silver asset backed by fully allocated physical silver. The introduction of XAGm expands Matrixdock's on-chain precious metals stack, bringing LBMA-aligned silver into programmable financial environments and introducing a silver-backed instrument suitable for collateralization, trading, treasury diversification, and DeFi composability.

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As real-world assets continue migrating into blockchain-based financial systems, market focus is shifting from whether assets can be tokenized to which assets can operate sustainably on-chain over time. Silver, driven by both investment demand and industrial consumption, has long played a structurally important role in traditional markets. With XAGm, this widely utilized precious metal becomes accessible within on-chain financial infrastructure, expanding the range of institutionally structured assets available for on-chain financial applications.

Unlike gold, which primarily functions as a store-of-value asset, silver exhibits stronger cyclical sensitivity due to its dual role across monetary and industrial demand. In on-chain markets, this characteristic supports a broader range of trading, collateralization, and asset allocation scenarios. If gold anchors the reserve layer of wealth preservation, silver introduces additional market velocity and cyclical responsiveness, thereby expanding the functional spectrum of on-chain reserve assets.

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As one of the few institutionally structured tokenized silver offerings currently available, XAGm is backed by fully allocated silver in the form of LBMA Good Delivery bars, held in professional, institutional-grade vaulting facilities. Through clearly defined allocation arrangements and disclosure mechanisms, the linkage between tokens and underlying silver holdings can be independently verified within an established framework, providing an auditable foundation for institutional on-chain silver exposure.

XAGm adopts Matrixdock's Fungible Reserve Standard (FRS), a programmable token framework designed to transparently and programmatically align on-chain supply dynamics and each token's representation with the real-world economics of holding the underlying asset. FRS preserves the economic integrity of the underlying asset while accounting for custody and audit costs over time, establishing a structurally sustainable model for long-duration RWA assets operating on-chain.

The asset will initially be deployed on the Ethereum network, with support for additional blockchain ecosystems planned in subsequent phases to enhance cross-market accessibility.

The launch of XAGm marks a continued expansion of Matrixdock's Reserve Layer framework rather than the introduction of a standalone product. With both gold and silver now integrated, Matrixdock is advancing the foundation of on-chain precious metals infrastructure, incorporating assets influenced by different economic cycles to build a diversified reserve structure designed for long-term stability and functionality in on-chain finance.

"The market still lacks truly institutional-grade tokenized silver products," said Eva Meng, Head of Matrixdock. "With XAGm, we are bringing fully allocated, professionally vaulted silver on-chain within a clear and verifiable framework. While gold primarily anchors wealth preservation, silver serves a complementary dual role shaped by both industrial demand and monetary dynamics. Together, they form a more complete and functionally resilient foundation for on-chain precious metals infrastructure."

Matrixdock will continue expanding its suite of high-quality real-world assets, advancing the development of resilient, transparent reserve assets for the on-chain financial ecosystem.

About Matrixdock

Matrixdock is a leading real-world asset (RWA) tokenization platform in Asia, focusing on institutional-grade tokenized products designed to bring high-quality traditional assets into on-chain markets through transparent and verifiable structures.

The platform's products include tokenized precious metals - Matrixdock Gold XAUm and Silver XAGm, which are fully backed by physical LBMA-accredited gold and silver bullions, respectively, and tokenized short-term U.S. Treasuries - STBT. Each asset is supported by leading blockchain rails, reputable custody, and rigorous transparency standards.

Matrixdock is the core tokenization partner for sovereign asset tokenization initiatives, and architected the TER gold token for GMC in the Kingdom of Bhutan.

By transforming assets such as precious metals and sovereign-grade instruments into transparent, verifiable, and credible tokenized form, Matrixdock is building the robust reserve layer for next-generation on-chain finance.

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