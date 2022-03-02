New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): MAXHUB, the world's leading interactive and collaboration solution provider, is assisting educational conglomerates like IIM, IIT, Narayana Group and many more with a variety of cutting-edge EdTech solutions. Till now, MAXHUB has served various educational institutions across India with its different interactive panels and Video Conferencing (VC) Products.

These solutions have been key enablers to 7,000 plus private and government educational organizations and institutes switching to remote or hybrid environments alike.

Throughout the pandemic, MAXHUB's flagship products, such as interactive flat panel displays with advanced collaboration features and other unified communication products such as webcams, soundbars, etc., have been ecosystem builders for sectors like education, corporate, exhibitions, sports, etc.

With the educational institutions switching back to an in-class learning model, MAXHUB has been a key enabler in the transition. Teachers and Students have been attuned to online learning on a screen for over a year now. Switching to in-class learning needs to retain a few of the new EdTech Features to make the transition smooth, pedagogy interesting and students involved. With MAXHUB's Complete Education Solutions, educational institutions can unburden teachers with easy class preparation and delivery. Engaging content can be created on Bytello Software and run on MAXHUB Panels for effective learning in class. VC Products can make guest lectures remote, cost-effective and clear in voice/video quality.

Commenting on this development, Avinash Johri, Executive Director, CVTE Group (India and SAARC Regions) stated, "We are really delighted that customers have started to understand the new-age technology with our 'all-in-one' interactive panels bundled with VC Products which cover all kinds of communication needs in a single device. At MAXHUB, we aim to break the traditional stereotypes of having expensive and complicated products with different accessories to have access to smart education. Our agenda is to provide seamless hybrid learning experiences to students as well as to teachers because no matter what mode is chosen to study either at home or in schools, the experience of learning should never get compromised."

I.T Head, AIIMS Raebareli said, "It has been a bumpy ride with the pandemic situation as our students and faculties faced a lot of challenges as everything was suddenly online. Teaching children present half in the institute and half from home was yet another challenge. Luckily, we got to know about interactive panels. MAXHUB has these all-in-one thin screens instead of all huge setups with multiple products and tangling wires. These panels can be transferred from room to room and students have a better understanding of concepts via Audio Visual experience whether in school or at home."

Prof Vandana Upadhyay, Head of Department of Economics, Rajiv Gandhi University, Arunachal Pradesh comments, "In order to maintain our leadership position among national universities and provide the best to our students, we need to be ahead in EdTech. We were pleased to associate with MAXHUB. Their Interactive Panels with VC Products have facilitated Board Meetings with Indian and International Organizations. Difficult courses that could not be taught just via PowerPoint Presentations were taught easily through MAXHUB Education Series Panel. These panels have been helpful for teachers, Department Heads and Vice-Chancellor alike."

With a great portfolio of Education and Corporate solutions, MAXHUB is steadily bolstering its position in the Indian market. Its ever-expanding Channel Network, consistent investment in the Make in India Initiative, as well as a large base of satisfied consumers, shows that the brand is here to stay.

To know more about MAXHUB, please visit www.maxhub.com/in.

MAXHUB is the world's leading interactive and collaboration solutions brand. The company focuses on developing cutting-edge interaction and collaboration solutions in an endeavor to improve the efficiency and productivity of millions of conference rooms and classrooms across the world.

Started operations in 2018 in India, MAXHUB is a commercial solution brand wholly owned by CVTE, Asia's largest LCD/LED solution designer and manufacturer. It is designed to create easier, more intelligent, and more productive communication experiences for users and boost the creativity of teamwork. The company offers the most innovative and technology-forward products including Interactive Display, Active LED, Digital Signage, Interactive Lecterns, Webcam, Unified Communication Bar, Audio & Video Conferencing solutions, making it a hub for interactive solutions for the corporate and education sectors, majorly.

Backed by a strong team of passionate technologists spread across the globe, the company serves more than 10,000-plus clients. MAXHUB is one of the fastest-growing brands in the audio-visual industry, aiming to achieve 100 per cent growth in the next fiscal year. MAXHUB provides seamless customer service and has established itself as a trustworthy brand. Their aim is to be the No. 1 brand in India for training and conferencing solutions, especially targeting Interactive display units and unified communication solutions.

