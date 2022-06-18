Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 18 (ANI/PNN): Dr Bharat Agravat, Innovator and Founder of India's first Dentech startup, Smile In Hour, will soon be in Mumbai to speak on his latest innovation -- OSMF Mouth Opening treatment DIY Kit. This award-winning and India's best Dental Implantologist is all set to show a new generation of doctors in a new city how oral cancer needs to be nipped in the bud while it is still in the form of oral submucous fibrosis or OSMF. His 25 years' worth of experience in healing various types of mouth ailments, from mouth ulcers to oral cancer, will be on full display.

The talk by Dr Bharat Agravat http://www.drbharat.agravat.com will encompass a variety of topics surrounding oral submucous fibrosis and oral cancer. Dental conditions like yellow teeth, brown teeth, calculus teeth, teeth sensitivity etc., will lay the foundation for more serious dental and mouth conditions like mouth ulcers, bleeding gums, restricted mouth opening, mouth ulcers, OSMF and mouth cancer. He will also elaborate on OSMF -- the most preventable oral disease yet the most neglected one that eventually leads to the oft irreversible oral cancer, resulting in surgical removal of parts of the mouth and jaw and sometimes even death.

"Dr Bharat Agravat will be in Mumbai to speak on how to prevent oral cancer right at home using OSMF Mouth Opening DIY Kit. The kit contains OSMF Pops, Unique Mouth Opener, OSMF Oral Gel and OSMF Vita Tablet. The DIY Kit is an innovative, award-winning, clinically tested and natural Oral SubMucous Fibrosis treatment that treats the disease from its root without invasive surgery. Thousands of people across the world have benefitted from this product. OSMF Mouth Opening Kit results from years of research and hard work by Dr Agravat and his team to give people something they can afford easily. After all, that is also one of our duties as doctors", said Dr Harsha Agravat.

Dr Bharat Agravat will be giving the talk at Hotel VITS, Near Chakala Metro Station, Andheri Kurla Road, Sahar Airport Road, Andheri East, 400059, Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Date: 25-06-2022

Register here visit- https://www.osmfmouthopeningkit.com/

OSMF Mouth Opening Kit is a path-breaking, Do-it-yourself combo of mouth-opening medicine tablets and mouth-opening exercise devices. Its products don't just cure early stages of oral cancer but also help immensely in boosting immunity. It was invented by Dr. Bharat Agravat. He is a Cosmetic and Implants Dental Surgeon and has set new benchmarks of award-winning excellence in his 25-year-long career. Managed and Marketed by Dr Agravat Healthcare Ltd

Address - Smile in Hour® Spalon Dental Clinic Thaltej & Bodakdev Ahmedabad Gujarat India.

Mohini Complex, UF-2, Beside Atithi Dining Hall Near The Pride Hotel. Off S.G. Road, Judges Bungalow Rd, Bodakdev, Ahmedabad, Gujarat - 380054

