India vs will take on South Africa in the fifth and final game of the series The IND vs SA 5th T20I clash will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on June 19, 2022 (Sunday) as both teams aim to claim the series which is tied at 2-2. So ahead of IND vs SA 5th T20I 2022, we take a look at India's predicted playing XI for the match in Bengaluru. IND vs SA 5th T20I 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know.

India have won their last seven T20I series at home and have shown just why, winning back-to-back games after consecutive losses to level the series 2-2. Meanwhile, South Africa's batting, which was their strong point in the first two games, was left wanting in the recent defeats and with Temba Bavuma's fitness a major issue, they will be hoping for a shock result to end the hosts' winning run.

India have stuck to the same playing XI despite defeats and are very much likely to field the same team in the series decider. Barring any injuries, the Men in Blue are unlikely to make any changes to their starting side.

India Likely Playing 11 vs South Africa, 5th T20I 2022

Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (c, wk), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan.

